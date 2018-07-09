Gold Medal Pools Builds Custom Pools and Spas in Texas

The pool construction company builds pools and spas and helps clients turn their vision into reality through close collaboration.

[FRISCO, 07/09/2018] – Gold Medal Pools builds custom pools and spas for residential or commercial use. The company is a team of talented pool deck designers and landscapers based in Frisco.

From pool illustrations and blueprints to execution, Gold Medal Pools delivers the swimming pool that the client envisions. The team of pool experts, led by Steve Sandler and Josh Sandler, works closely with clients starting from the consultation where they discuss the details of their swimming pool or spa.

Turning Clients’ Vision into Reality

According to Gold Medal Pools, the company’s process does not begin with an excavation and ends with filling a pool with water. With its years of experience, the team of pool builders has improved its design and construction process.

Despite the development, the company remains committed to prioritizing hard work, honesty, and craftsmanship as well as providing outstanding customer service.

Gold Medal Pools begins with getting to know clients and letting clients know the company as well. The team accomplishes this by going to its clients’ homes and exchanging ideas with each other. This helps them come up with a design that will match the client’s personality.

Before the construction commences, Gold Medal Pools does a comprehensive inspection of the construction area. Doing this will be useful in building the swimming pool at the perfect spot and prevent any problem that may occur.

A Worthy Investment

Swimming pools are good investments. Gold Medal Pools says that a swimming pool can be an activity hub for families or an additional source of income for businesses.

Moreover, the company offers access to different Texan financial institutions and lenders that can provide financing for pool construction.

To further help clients, Gold Medal Pools has a team of financing consultants who can help them choose the right financing package that suits their needs and budget. The consultants will also guide the clients throughout the process.

About Gold Medal Pools

Gold Medal Pools is a pool construction company headed by Steve and Josh Sandler. The Texas-based company has decades of experience in designing, constructing, and renovating pools and spas for residential and commercial establishments.

For more information, visit https://www.goldmedalpools.com/ today.