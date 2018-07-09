Contrast Media Share Analysis, Strategies, Revenue and Forecasts to 2023

Contrast Media Global Market Projected To Grow Radiantly By 2023; Asserts MRFR Unleashing Industry Forecast. This Report Cover Key Market Driver, market size, growth rate, opportunities, market Dynamics and Overall Analysis.

Worldwide Contrast Media Market – Snapshot

Contrast Media is a substances which is used to enhance the contrast of fluids in the body during medical imaging. It is basically used to enhance the visibility of blood vessels and GI tract. Over the past few years, Contrast Media has evolved greatly, making phenomenal headways in terms of products and their approvals. Which have subsequently helped its market to address the augmented demand meeting the expectations of patients and radiologists simultaneously garnering exponential traction all over the world.

Acknowledging the exponential growth the market of Contrast Media is perceiving currently and the growth prospects the market is demonstrating globally;

Market Research Future (MRFR) recently published a brilliant study report giving out the complete market insights up till 2023. In its report MRFR asserts that the global Contrast Media market is projected to grow exponentially by 2023, registering 6.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017 – 2023).

Global Contrast Media Market – Overview

Worldwide Contrast Media Market – Leading Players

Daiichi (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals (Germany), NanoScan Imaging (US), Guerbet Group (France), Medrad Inc. (US), Guerbet (Japan), AMAG Pharmaceuticals (US), Targeson (US), Bracco Diagnostic Inc. (Italy), Covidien (Ireland), Lantheus Medical Imaging (U.S.), Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Italy), Subhra Pharma Private Limited (India), nanoPET Pharma GmbH (Germany), CMC Contrast AB (Sweden), and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (UK) are some of the leaders driving the Global Contrast Media Market. Profiling those in its analysis MRFR finds out their strategies placing them at the forefront of completion.

Worldwide Contrast Media Market – Competitive Landscape

The market of Contrast Media appears to be fiercely competitive & fragmented owing to the presence of numerous matured & small key players accounting for a substantial market share. These market players try to gain competitive advantage through strategic partnership, acquisition, expansion, collaboration, product & technology launch. They invest heavily in the R&D to develop a technology that is completely on a different level compared to their competition.

Worldwide Contrast Media Market – Segments

By Type: Comprises Iodine-based, Intravenous Contrast Materials and etc.

By Procedure: Computed Tomography, X-ray, Ultrasound, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging among others.

By Application: Comprising Oncology, Cardiovascular Disorders, and Nephrological Disorders among others.

By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable & Rectal

By Region: Europe, North America, APAC and Rest of the World.

Worldwide Contrast Media Market – Geographical Analysis

North America market dominates the global Contrast Media market with the significant market share. Factors that drive the regional growth include; increasing prevalence of GI disease and advancements in medical science.

Europe & Asia Pacific is the second & third largest market respectively in the global market for the Contrast Media. APAC market is driven by the rising population coupled with the growing awareness towards the benefits of contrast Media.

Worldwide Contrast Media Market – Regional Analysis

On regional basis, contrast media market is dominated by North America which is followed by Europe. Presence of major players in North America and Europe and increasing prevalence of GI disease are the major factor for the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific is the third largest market and the fastest growing contrast media market. Rising awareness regarding product benefits among consumers and a huge population base in this region is the major factor for the growth of the market.

