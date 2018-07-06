Ventricular Assist Devices Market to reach a market size of $1.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market, published by KBV research, the Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market size is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 12%CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market held the dominant share in the Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.1 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% during (2017 – 2023).
The Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices market held the dominant share in the Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Design in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2017 – 2023).
The Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) market held the dominant share in the Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Product in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.7% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market held the dominant share in the Global Ventricular Assist Devices in Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) Therapy Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6 % during the forecast period.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Berlin Heart GmbH, Cardiac Assist, Inc., HeartWare International, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Reliant Heart, Inc., St. Jude Medical, LLC, Sun Medical Technology Research Corp., Syncardia System, Inc., Thoratec Corporation, and Abiomed.
Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size Segmentation
By Product
Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs)
Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVADs)
Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs)
By Application
Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) Therapy
Destination Therapy
Bridge-to-recovery (BTR) Therapy
Bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) Therapy
By Design
Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices
Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices
By Geography
North America Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size
US Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size
Canada Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size
Mexico Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size
Other NA Country Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size
Europe Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Germany Ventricular Assist Devices Market
UK Ventricular Assist Devices Market
France Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Russia Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Spain Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Italy Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Other EU Country Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Asia Pacific Ventricular Assist Devices Market
China Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Japan Ventricular Assist Devices Market
India Ventricular Assist Devices Market
South Korea Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Singapore Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Malaysia Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Other APAC Country Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Brazil Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Argentina Ventricular Assist Devices Market
UAE Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Saudi Arabia Ventricular Assist Devices Market
South Africa Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Nigeria Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Other LAMEA Country Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Companies Profiled
Berlin Heart GmbH
Cardiac Assist, Inc.
HeartWare International, Inc.
Jarvik Heart, Inc.
Reliant Heart, Inc.
Jude Medical, LLC.
Sun Medical Technology Research Corp.
Syncardia System, Inc.
Thoratec Corporation
Abiomed
