Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size, Share and Growth Rate | Industry New Tech Developments, Comprehensive Analysis & Regional Outlook To 2023

Market Overview:-
Planar SOFCs have anode, electrolyte, and cathode forming flat layers, in which the components are assembled in flat stacks allowing air and hydrogen flow through layers via channels. Planar SOFC is the largest market for SOFC market accounting higher power ratio as compared to other type of SOFCs. Planar SOFCs are extensively used in large and small stationary power generation, and military applications due to higher electrical efficiency.
SOFCs work at very high temperatures, at around 800°C to 1000°C; highest of all fuel cell technologies. SOFC market is regionally dominated by Asia-Pacific, with Japan and South Korea dominating the region, owing to increasing demand for clean and alternative sources of energy, rising industrial needs, and increasing growth of green energy use to reduce carbon emissions.
Asia-Pacific region dominates the global solid oxide fuel cell market:-
SOFCs, in Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, have potential application in combined heat & power (CHP) systems, to be implemented in commercial buildings for electric and thermal power generation.
The prominent players in the solid oxide fuel cell market include FuelCell Energy (U.S.), Bloom Energy (U.S.), Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ceres Power Holdings Plc. (U.K.), Kyocera (Japan), Ceramic Fuel Cell Ltd. (Australia), and Delphi (U.K.) among others.
Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market:-
The global solid oxide fuel cell market is driven by factors such as high electrical efficiency, suitability for variety of application, fuel flexibility, and low emissions. SOFC market on the basis of application is categorized into stationary, portable, transportation, and military. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and fast economic growth in clean energy generation in countries such as South Korea and China, will drive the market for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells.