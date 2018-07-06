Future Electronics Releases Video Addressing Severe Worldwide Capacitor Shortage

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) July 6, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has released a video explaining the ongoing global supply crisis in capacitors and related passive components, and the steps they have taken to help their customers.

The electronics industry is facing a severe and unprecedented shortage of capacitors, resistors, and power inductors. MOSFETs, diodes and transistors and other discrete semiconductors are increasingly constrained as well.

These shortages are being driven by automotive sector growth, smart phones, wireless network infrastructure and IoT, and are expected to continue for the foreseeable future, creating tremendous uncertainty in the market and instability in supply chain.

Maintaining customers’ continuity of supply remains the top priority of Future Electronics.

“We’re proud to be the world’s leading distributor of capacitors, and we’re committed to helping our customers avoid line-down situations,” said Jacques Hing, Vice-President, Worldwide, Capacitors at Future Electronics. “This video explains the conditions we’re seeing in the market, and the steps we’re taking to mitigate them.”

Click here https://youtu.be/3vbnQluAli0 to watch the video, and contact your local Future Electronics sales office for a customized supply continuity solution.For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

