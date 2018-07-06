Extruded Plastics Market Is Expected to Increase to 251.46 billion by 2023

A research study titled, “Extruded Plastics Market by type and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023.” Published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Extruded Plastics Market was worth USD 168.34 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 251.46 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.56% during the forecast period. Plastics extrusion is a high-volume fabricating procedure in which raw plastic is liquefied and framed into a nonstop profile. Extrusion produces products, for example, fencing, pipe/tubing, weather-stripping, window frames, deck railings, wire insulation, thermoplastic coatings, and plastic films and sheeting. This procedure begins by feeding plastic material from a container into the barrel of the extruder. The material is slowly dissolved by the mechanical energy produced by turning screws and by radiators masterminded along the barrel. The liquid polymer is then constrained into a die, which shapes the polymer into a shape that solidifies amid cooling.

The Extruded Plastics Market is segmented as follows-

Extruded Plastics, By Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Polypropylene

High Density Polyethylene

Low Density Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Others

Extruded Plastics, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Packaging

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Extruded Plastics, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The major players in the market are

ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Sigma Plastics Group, Saint-Gobain, Berry Global, Bemis Company, Dow Chemical Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, SABIC, JM Eagle and Chevron Phillips Chemical.

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis

The Asia-Pacific locale was the biggest market for expelled plastics in 2015 and is anticipated to proceed with its strength in the coming years. This locale is seeing critical interest for expelled plastics from different end-use ventures, for example, building & construction, packaging, and consumer goods. Nonstop ascent in industrial exercises, for example, infrastructure and manufacturing, and financial development are filling the development of the extruded plastics market in the locale.

