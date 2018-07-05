Prosthetic Foot Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR 5.17% Over 2023

A research study titled, “Prosthetic Foot Market by product type and end user- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023.” Published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Prosthetic Foot Market was worth USD 1.53 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.41 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.17% during the forecast period. The key components driving this market are worldwide increment in the quantity of removal cases, innovative progressions, and activities taken by government associations, for example, Centres for Disease Control and charitable associations like Amputee Coalition, to encourage subsidizing and purchases of prosthetic gadgets. Besides, the U.S. government is likewise putting resources into innovatively progressed prosthetic appendages for warriors and veterans, which is additionally foreseen to drive this market over the figure time frame.

The Prosthetic Foot Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Prosthetic Foot Market , By Product Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Upper Limb Prosthetic

Lower Limb Prosthetic

Liners

Sockets

Modular Components

Prosthetic Foot Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Hospitals

Prosthetic Clinics

Rehabilitation Centres

Other End Users

Prosthetic Foot Market , By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are

Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Blatchford Ltd., Ossur, Touch Bionics Inc.,

Hanger Inc., The Ohio Willow Wood Co and others.

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis

North American region ruled the global prosthetic foot market over the forecast period. Expanding healthcare expenditure, developing appropriation of mechanically propelled items, surging amputee populace, and ideal government activities with respect to automated innovation are a portion of the key drivers in charge of the biggest income share held by North America.

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

