Level Transmitter Market | Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Growth | Forecast to 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

The need for continuous monitoring and measurement of liquid and solid levels in industries are primarily responsible for growth in level transmitter market. Wide adoption of level transmitters for accurate level measurements in water treatment plants, oil & gas, and chemical industries is fuelling the market growth.

The market for global level transmitter is classified into type, technology, industry, and region. Lack of skilled resources and low level of knowledge regarding level transmitters are hindering the market growth.

On the basis of technology, Level Transmitters Market are classified into contact type and non-contact type. Radar level transmitters are mostly deployed in non-contact type. Radar transmitters measure the level of liquid by calculating the time of flight of the travelling wave, which is similar to the working principle of ultrasonic level sensors.

However, radar transmitter differs from ultrasonic sensors in the waves they transmit. Radar transmitters propagate radio waves for measuring the level, while ultrasonic sensor use sound waves. In general, there are two types of radar transmitters, guided wave radar transmitters and non-contact radar transmitters. Guided wave radar transmitters use probes to guide radar waves to the surface of liquid or solid that needs to be measured. Received radar signals are collected by the antenna of the transmitter, therefore, measuring the exact level of fluid in the tank. In the case of non-contact type transmitters, the level of desired liquid or solid is obtained by the delay in receiving the signal, which is calculated within the microprocessor embedded in transmitter.

Global Level Transmitter Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global level transmitter market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Endress+Hauser Consult AG (Switzerland), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.(Japan), Vega Grieshaber Kg (Germany), Wika Instrument, LP (U.S.), Magnetrol International (U.S.) among others.

Global Level Transmitter Market Regional Analysis:

The global level transmitters market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America holds the major market share for global level transmitters. The rise in infrastructural facilities and industrial automation are increasing the demand for level transmitters in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth rate through the forecast period. The evolution of industry 4.0, demand for accurate level detectors, and rising investments are driving the level transmitters market in this region. In May 2016, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, a Japanese electrical engineering and Software Company, released EJXC40A Digital level transmitter, which is used for measurement of liquid levels in large tanks. The transmitter consists of two pressure sensors connected by a cable that helps in determining flow rate and level of liquids in pressurised tanks. These transmitters can be majorly deployed in process manufacturing industries, such as petrochemicals, power, and oil & natural gas. Key players in the market of level transmitters are Emerson Electric, Yokogawa, and Rockwell automation are increasingly seeking market expansion through various mergers & acquisitions and innovation in existing product portfolio to withstand competition.

Global Level Transmitter Market Segmentation:

The market for global level transmitter is classified into type, technology, industry, and region. On the basis of type, the segment is further classified into capacitance, ultrasonic, differential pressure, radar, displacer, and magnetostrictive. On the basis of technology, the segment is further classified into contact type, also known as point level, and non-contact type, which is referred to as continuous level. Level transmitters are used in various industries, such as oil & gas, chemical, metal & mining, power, pulp and paper, healthcare, and others.

Global Level Transmitter Market is estimated to reach USD 4 billion at CAGR 7% through the forecast period

