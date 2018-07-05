Just Patios Provides Flyover Patios that Maximise Natural Light

To maximise the natural benefits of Brisbane’s sub-tropical climate, Just Patios offers flyover patios for Queensland homes. The elevated roofing style takes advantage of natural light and air flow.

Maximising Light and Air to Outdoor Living Spaces

The advantages of the flyover patio come from its elevated structure. A flyover patio is installed above a home’s existing gutter line to create extra height. This feature provides a more spacious room that optimises the amount of natural light; this is effective in a sub-tropical city like Brisbane where there is an ample amount of sunshine.

Heat is another problem addressed by the flyover patio. The shape of the roof helps in the natural convection of heat, letting it rise and funnel away from the living area. With an elevated roofing style, it also provides space for cooling and ventilation appliances. Even without the aid of such appliances, a flyover patio will naturally allow the free flow of air.

Just Patios offers a selection of insulated and non-insulated roofing materials that can be integrated to the flyover patio upon the client’s request.

Other Patio Designs from Just Patios

Apart from flyover patios, Just Patios offers other designs that are ideal for the Brisbane climate. They have skillion patios that offer cooler outdoor spaces for the summer and eliminate the need for beams and rafters. For a wider outdoor space, Just Patios has gable-style patio designs that are popular in the residential property market.

About Just Patios

Established in 2002, Just Patios has become a trusted specialist in constructing and designing outdoor living spaces in Queensland homes. The company’s portfolio ranges from simple home patios to complex room extensions for commercial properties. Just Patios is a registered supplier to QBuild and other local government agencies, with a team of in-house licensed builders providing professional and high-quality customer service.

