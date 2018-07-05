Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market to Encounter Countless Growth Opportunities

Global Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market by Application (Comm’l Aerospace and Defense) and by Geography – Forecast To 2021

Market Synopsis of Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market

The Global Aerospace and Defence Telemetry Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2016-2021. Factors driving the market are growing demand of radio and satellite based telemetry for military & defense application, investment in R&D to develop control & communications systems, and utilization of UAV for remote sensing.

As per the MRFR analysis, issues related to C-band telemetry, noise due to interference, errors caused due to non-uniformity, and ongoing budget cuts would affect the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Findings

Americas will remain the leader in A&D telemetry market to reach $XX billion in 2021, to grow at a CAGR of 1.5 to 2%

Key Players

The leading market players in the global Aerospace and defense telemetry market include BAE systems, Cobham, Honeywell, L-3 communications, Zodiac Aerospace, Curtiss-Wright, Dassault Aviation, Finmeccanica, Kongsberg Gruppen, and Orbit Technologies.

Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the aerospace and defense telemetry market is segmented in to three key dynamics:

Segmentation by Type: Radio & Satellite.

Segmentation by Application: Commercial Aerospace & Defense.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is currently behind the North American and the European regions, in terms of aerospace and defense telemetry market, however, it has the highest growth rate among the regions. This has been supported by the rising demand for aerospace and defense applications in the APAC region. The APAC region is already one the major markets worldwide for various aerospace segments and has a growing military strength. Country such as China, Japan, and India currently lead the aerospace and defense telemetry market in the APAC region and promise for a healthy growth in the future as well. Other countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand are also the emerging market for aerospace and defense telemetry systems, and the overall market in the APAC is thus expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

