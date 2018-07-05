3-Hexenyl Salicylate Market Trends, Size & Forecast Analysis 2017 – 2025

3-hexenyl salicylate is an odorant occurring in a colorless liquid form which is widely used as a perfuming, flavoring, and fragrance agent in the personal care, cosmetics, and toiletries industries. It is well-known for its fresh and sweet floral aroma, which is also termed as green, metallic, and herbal balsam. While the ingredient is naturally available, it can also be synthesized and is the ester derivative of benzoic acid. Its CAS Number is 65405-77-8 and molecular formula C13H16O3.

Salient properties of 3-hexenyl salicylate include its high boiling point and density which allow it to stay stable in normal environments & temperatures and its long-lasting floral fragrance, which make it a highly desirable ingredient in various products apart from perfumes. These include emollients and skin cleaning agents such as antiperspirants or deodorants, creams & lotions, talcum powders, tablet & liquid soaps, shampoos, hair conditioners, bath & shower gels, liquid detergents, fabric softeners, and incense & pot pourri, among others. It also helps that the product is insoluble in water and soluble in alcohol. Different products comprise a different mix of 3-hexenyl salicylate, and as such, the ingredient can be classified by its average percentage used in products which differs from a minimum of around 0.12% to an average of around 1.2% and a maximum of 12%.

There are no major disadvantages associated with 3-hexenyl salicylate, which points to a bright financial outlook. However, the product can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation, especially in people with skin allergies or extra-sensitive skin. This is apart from the product being designated hazardous to aquatic environment and life. There are also a few substitutes available in the market, especially some with a lower odor threshold value such as 3-hexenyl benzoate. However, these do not present a major threat in the foreseeable future. 3-hexenyl salicylate is an established and popular flavor with well-known properties, which is expected to help its global market remain stable in the next few years and expand at a rate corresponding to the personal care, cosmetics, and toiletries sectors. On a global level, these are expected to expand at an average rate of 5% per annum. Accordingly, 3-hexenyl salicylate can be classified by these end-user industries.

In terms of ingredient availability, suppliers of 3-hexenyl salicylate are spread across the world with no particular region having an upper hand. But the future demand for its end-products like perfumes, creams and shampoos etc. is likely to increase at a higher rate in developing countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America over traditional markets in developed countries in Europe and North America. This change is a direct result of the sluggish population and income growth in developed countries, compared to the higher disposable incomes now witnessed in developing ones. In the meantime, the Middle East & Africa will continue to be a slow but stable market. The global 3-hexenyl salicylate market is distributed by region over Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

