Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR 5.95% Over 2023

A research study titled, “Thrombectomy Devices Market by product and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market highlights:

The Thrombectomy Devices Market was worth USD 0.76 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.27 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.95% during the forecast period. As indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO), cerebrovascular accident or stroke is the second leading reason for death over the world, and this has been a case for a couple of decades now. Subsequently, constant research and developments have been completed and as of late, they have prompted propelled thrombectomy devices, which are used for the expulsion of clots that are hindering the blood flow. The demand in the worldwide thrombectomy devices is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR amid the gauge time, picking up footing from various different factors, for example, good medical reimbursement policies in the developed nations, developing inclination of minimally invasive methods, extending use of ultrasound in vascular treatment, and procurement of little specific healing centres by tier-1 hospitals.

The Thrombectomy Devices Market is segmented as follows-

Thrombectomy Devices Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Million):

Mechanical Devices

Ultrasonic Devices

Aspiration Devices

Hydrodynamic Devices

Thrombectomy Devices Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Thrombectomy Devices Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Other

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Boston Scientific, Teleflex, Penumbra, Terumo Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic and Argon Medical Devices Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Geographically, thrombectomy devices have the highest demand in North America, especially in the made country of the U.S., owing segments, for instance, to creating determination of mechanically impelled thrombectomy items, extended number of hospital trials, powerful medicinal services foundation, and reimbursement approaches. The APEJ thrombectomy devices market is driven by expanding social insurance use in the rising economies, for example, India, China, and Japan, increment in localized manufacturing, strengthening of distribution networks by means of coordinated efforts, rising awareness among specialists with respect to the advantages offered by these devices.

Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

