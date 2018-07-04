The European Summit Braces For 2018 As The Ultimate Networking Conference

September 14-17, 2018— The European Summit, dubbed as ‘The Ultimate Networking Conference’, will be gathering affiliates, advertisers, media buyers, and publishers will come together once again for yet another enriching and extraordinary networking experience at The European Summit (TES). Dubbed as ‘The Ultimate Networking Conference’, The European Summit will take place at the exquisite Vienna House Diplomat Hotel in the breathtaking city of Prague, Czech Republic.

This year’s TES promises the best possible lineup of hand-picked speakers who will share their extensive knowledge and expertise in the latest marketing and technology trends. As one of the leading B2B conferences for professionals and business owners,the event serves as an opportunity for big-time industries like online entertainment, e-commerce, dating, gaming, forex, health, and nutraceuticals to expand their affiliate network as a way of nurturing their interpersonal and professional connections, as well asgetting their brand more known to a wider audience.

The said massive networking conference is expecting an estimate of around 1,400 to 1,600 delegates to attend. Aside from seminars, attendees can expect scrumptious meals, leisurely sports and activities, luxurious sponsor lounges, as well as an abundance of expert-to-expert panels and product presentations.

To learn more about the upcoming 2018 European Summit, send an email to andreas@theeuropeansummit.com or visit their website at https://www.theeuropeansummit.com