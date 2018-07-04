Polymer Based Below-Grade Waterproofing Market to Bloom in Asia-Ken Research

According to the study “Asia Below-Grade Waterproofing Industry Situation and Prospects Research report”, below-grade waterproofing market in Asia consists of a large number of vendors and is highly-fragmented. All the leading vendors are increasingly focusing on creating strong brand names, offering well-established products, and exhibit long-term reliability. The vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as price, features, and product quality. The leading vendors are BASF SE, Carlisle Companies, GCP Applied Technologies, MAPEI S.p.A, Mineral Technologies, RPM International and Sika AG.

Below-grade waterproofing materials are subject to stringent water conditions that are typically more severe than any other waterproofing materials. Construction structure elements of below-grade are exposed to hydrostatic pressure from ground water tables that rise significantly during heavy rainfall. These structures are protected from the significant damage using below-grade waterproofing products. Asia’s increasing growth in construction sector coupled with developing economies, increasing global investments, high focus on the protection of buildings and infrastructures from corrosion and other weather conditions, and increasing demand for energy efficient building are the major growth drivers of the below-grade waterproofing market.

Asia is witnessing a growing market for vegetative roofing that will drive the growth prospects for below-grade waterproofing market in the region. Vegetative roofs are also known as green roofs with various components such as structural roof, root barrier, a waterproofing membrane, drainage system, a lightweight growing medium, filter layer and plants. The installation of green roofs with the incorporation of below-grade waterproofing membranes and other components offer benefits such as retention and filtering of rainwater, manage storm water, increasing the life of the roof by 2-3 times, lowering heating and cooling costs, preserving habitat in an urban environment, and improving the aesthetic views of buildings. The major trend in the below-grade waterproofing market is the increasing use of crystalline waterproofing membranes with advanced technology. Crystalline below-grade waterproofing membranes reduced cracking, help in self-sealing, and provides a robust defense against the corrosion of reinforcing steel that drives the below-grade waterproofing market in Asia.

Below-grade waterproofing market in Asia is categorized based on types such as polymers, bitumen, bentonite and rubberized asphalt. Polymer below-grade waterproofing segment is expected to witness a constant growth over the next few years. High synthetic polymer is produced to support the rising population and urbanization. High-performance below-grade waterproofing system is introduced so as to shift from bitumen to synthetic polymers which will witness a drastic growth over the next few years. The varying below-grade waterproofing products are used in commercial building, residential building and public infrastructures. Increasing construction activities of high rise buildings coupled with increasing preference of foundations and basements are the major growth drivers of the commercial building segment in Asia. Based on the membrane type, Asia’s below-grade waterproofing market is segmented into sheet-based and liquid-coated. Sheet-based membrane will witness a robust growth due to the increasing usage of breathable waterproofing membranes and environmentally safe products will remain a major concern in the future. Below-grade waterproofing market is segmented based on position type such as positive side, negative side and blind side. The positive side will remain a dominant segment due to its zero property line application.

The continuing growth in construction and infrastructure sector in Asian economies such as China and India, are encouraging the growth for below-grade waterproofing systems. Below-grade waterproofing is used in prevention of seepage, leakage caused by water and moisture. Rise in industrialization and urbanization has encouraged the growth of below-grade waterproofing industry, which is likely to remain strong due to new constructions and refurbishment of existing buildings. The increasing costs of raw materials and surge in labour wages is expected to drive the for below-grade waterproofing market in the next few years.

