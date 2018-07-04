Marcus Evan Reimagining the Future of Mixed Use Development

Marcus Evans proudly presents the 4th Annual Mixed Use Developments conference which will take place on 18th – 20th July 2018 at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Singapore.

Happening for the fourth time this year, the three days conference will be featuring experts exploring ways to best integrate the property components, spaces, transit as well as nature.

One of the speakers, Robert Brodeth Senior Associate Director Ong & Ong, Singapore shared the conference is, “an opportunity to touch base with industry peers and users helps us align where the mixed use vertical is going. It’s also a chance to share our learnings that might benefit or help inspire attendees with what they’re dealing with.”

Presenting highly experienced speakers such as Djoko Prihanto Director, Urban Planning and Design DP Architects, Singapore; Michele Pasca di Magliano Associate Director; Zaha Hadid Architects, UK; Firdaus Effendy Mokhtar Executive Vice President, Land & Property Department Prasarana Integrated Development (A wholly owned subsidiary of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad); Robert Marshall Principal & Global Director – Planning & Landscape B+H Architects, Canada; Ame Engelhart Director Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), HongKong; Margot Adelle Orr Jones Future Cities Development Director Jacobs, UK; Doug Wright Principal PacThai International, Thailand; Bertil de Kleynen Sector Director for Architecture, Interiors & Landscape Atkins Global, Hong Kong; Gregory Kovacs Director Benoy, Hong Kong; Scott Whittaker Group Director & Founder; Design World Partnership (DWP), Thailand; Ed McIntosh Design Director – SE Asia; Grimshaw Architects, UK; Harold Tan Director – Real Estate Advisory Vestasia Group , Singapore; Yann Andre Leroy Owner Yann Leroy Architects, Thailand; Gerry Chan Vice President CapitaLand Retail, Singapore; Greg Yager Senior Vice President Callison RT KL, Hong Kong; Shamim Ahmadzadegan Firmwide Mixed Use Practice Area Leader, Design Director & Principal Gensler, USA; Conni Kieferle-Nicklas Managing Partner; Kieferle & Partner Architects, UAE; Cindy Kubitz Director; Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), China; Simon Parsons Executive Director & Practice Leader PTW Architects, Australia; Don Ubaldo Project Head & Sr. Assistant Vice President; Filinvest City; Chintan Raveshia Cities and Transit Leader Arup , Singapore; Chris Panfil Vice President & Director of Strategic Planning & Urban Design WATG, Singapore; Robert Brodeth Senior Associate Director; Ong & Ong, Singapore.

Speaking at the event, Jason Pomeroy, Founding Principal, Pomeroy Studio, Singapore shared that the conference will serve as a knowledge platform, “by encouraging a multitude of professions and sectors, the conference should encourage a continued dialogue and debate around the importance of sustainable and smart mixed use developments that can make a positive impact to society, localised economies and the built environment.”

One of the key highlights of the conference will be exclusive site tour to One-North Project, Singapore, interactive thinks tanks and spotlights sessions as well as a live group activity session: Build, Play & Collaborate.

4th Annual Mixed Use Development is proudly supported by Construction & Property Magazine.