Bioacoustics Sensing  market analysis to 2026 scrutinized in new research

Bioacoustics is branch of science that combines biology and acoustics. It is associated with the production, control, transmission, reception, and effects of sound on animals as well as humans. It is used to understand the relationship between features of sounds animals produce, the nature of the environment in which they are used, and the functions they are designed to serve. The technology records and analyzes ultrasound and vibration by using digital technology, which consists of equipment and software. Increasing electronic developments and miniaturization of equipment have expanded the field of bioacoustics, as they use bioacoustics sensors to improve sensitivity and better the operational efficiency. Bioacoustics sensors are lighter in weight than integrated sensors due to which the overall weight of the system reduces. High-end technologies such as augmented reality and machine learning are used in bioacoustics sensing, which in turn is expected to further strengthen the adoption of bioacoustics in the near future.

Factors driving growth of the bioacoustics sensing market

Major factors driving growth of the bioacoustics sensing market include growing awareness and worldwide acceptance of artificial intelligence. Report of the U.S. (GAO) Government Accountability Office estimated that, revenue from AI is projected to account for US$ 25 billion to over US$ 40 billion by 2025, from US$ 5 billion in 2017. Artificial intelligence is majorly used in wearable and connected devices, which are products used in bioacoustics sensing technology. Additionally, the adoption of bioacoustics sensing technology is increasing in the healthcare sector due to various applications such as improving human comfort, convenience, and security as well as monitoring health conditions. Bioacoustics sensors are used for constant observation and monitoring of blood pressure, respiratory system, and stamina. For instance, according to report by Semantic Scholar in the U.S., 39 of 40 patients (97.5%) demonstrated good tolerance of the bioacoustics sensor for detecting heart beats in 2015. The Ionic Polymer Metallic Composites can be used as bio?acoustic sensor, is placed over the carotid artery to resolve the arterial pressure waveform in situ and on the thorax to measure the S1 and S2 cardiac sounds. Major applications of bioacoustics sensing devices in the healthcare sector include primary stage detection of diseases such as cancer. It is also used in skin put technology, which uses the surface of the skin as an input device, it makes the human body suitable for acoustic transmission. It permits users to use their own arms and hands as touch screens by sensing different vibrations that are generated when knocking various parts of skin.

Bioacoustics sensing is also used for biodiversity monitoring, which is used to determine the state of environment. It has been found that using bioacoustics sensing in biodiversity is non-destructive as it does not cause any harm to any life form on earth while in use. This in turn, has increased its adoption in this biodiversity monitoring sector. It is also used in agricultural and forestry for increasing production. Bioacoustics sensing encourages farming practices that are able to maintain high level of environment. It helps to locate plant species and monitors plant growth. ABI (Automated Bioacoustics Identification) device is a new bioacoustics sensing tool used to find out solutions to problems that arise unexpectedly in the field identification of species. This technology improves auditory observations, and also improves the quality of biological surveys and environmental monitoring. For instance, the latest project ‘Observe Nature by Ear! preparation of the Learning Program Assisted by Vocal Recognition Technology’ funded by the JST (Japan Standard Time) Program for Community Science Centers and School Cooperative Development, uses ABI technology for the promotion of scientific understanding and environmental concern among children.

However, few providers of bioacoustics sensing software and hardware causes slowdown in growth of the market. Although it is an emerging field, lack of knowledge and skilled resources has led to minimalistic adoption of this technology across numerous industries. High cost of production also inhibits the growth of this market. Lack of skilled workers and experts for detecting and analyzing

sound waves that are used in bioacoustics sensing, companies avoid adopting such sensors, in turn, hindering growth of the bioacoustics sensing market.

Regional Insight for bioacoustics sensing market

On the basis of geography, the global dehumidifier market size is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the largest share of the global bioacoustics sensing market, owing to high adoption of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. According to report by weforum (World Economic Forum), global income from AI is expected to grow to over US$ 47 billion in 2020, from around US$ 8 billion in 2016. Europe is considered as the second-largest market after North America due to growing adoption of wearable technology and advanced technologies such as bioacoustics sensing in the region. For instance, according to report by PLOS (Public Library Of Science) it is estimated that the global market for wearable’s will exceed US$ 34 billion by 2020. Additionally, Europe market has witnessed rapid development of skin put technology, which is also responsible for the increasing adoption of bioacoustics sensing in Europe. Major growth engines for the bioacoustics sensing market in Europe include U.K., France, and Germany. Asia Pacific market is growing at a slow rate due to lack of knowledge of bioacoustics sensing technology and dearth of skilled workers in the region.

Key Players in Bioacoustics Sensing Market

Major players operating in the global bioacoustics sensing market include Matsushita Electric Industrial, Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell, Pacesetter, Samsung Electronics, Medacoustics, Remon Medical Technologies, Avisoft Bioacoustics, MSI Transducers Corporation, Materials Systems Inc., AT&T, and IBM.