Automotive Sensors Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2023

A research study titled, “Automotive Sensors Market trends, share, size, top vendor profile, market outlook, overview, industry research and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Automotive Sensors Market was worth USD 19.84 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 35.40 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.64% during the forecast period. Sensors have a far reaching use in all sort of cars appropriate from bikes to heavy duty lorries. Probably the most widely recognized car use of sensors is found in wipers, lighting, dashboard, rain sensors, sunroof, stopping, situate, atmosphere, tilt alert, back end discharge, back end close, trailer administration, raise entryway, against robbery caution, immobilizer and radio. With expanding popularities of vehicle computerization and request of idea autos around the world, the greater part of the innovative work (Research and development) consideration of car enterprises is towards improvement of cutting edge car sensors, for example, MEMS (Miniaturized scale Electro-Mechanical Frameworks) sensors, remote sensors and radar sensors. As indicated by BMW (Germany based vehicle organization), 90% without bounds auto advancement will be centered on the progressed and effective utilization of hardware in car.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of sensor type, the automotive sensors market is segmented into temperature sensor, pressure sensors, position sensors, oxygen sensors, speed sensors, and other sensors.

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive sensors market is segmented into passenger car, LCV, HCV.

On the basis of application, the automotive sensors market is segmented into powertrain, chassis, exhaust, safety and control, body electronics, telematics, and others.

On the basis of geography, automotive sensors market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America & South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Avago Technologies, Bourns, CTS, Faurecia, GE Measurement & Control Solutions, Gill Sensors & Controls, Hamamatsu, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Hyundai KEFICO and Infineon Technologies among others. The leading players in the market are incorporated all through the esteem chain. These organizations have a technological advantage over others as raw material and production technology selected for producing these ceramics incredibly impact the cost of the general product and its properties.

