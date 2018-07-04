Aseptic Packaging Market– Trends Now & Growth Beyond

The global aseptic packaging market was estimated at USD 40 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% from 2018 to 2025. Aseptic packaging ensures filling of commercial product into a sterilized container. Significant demand from application industries such as, food, beverages and pharmaceuticals, and the eco-friendly nature of aseptic packaging are major factors that promote its adoption. In addition, the growth of the packaging industry in the developing countries such as China and India also acts as a key growth driver for the global aseptic packaging market.

The food application segment is expected to hold the largest share owing to the increase in the applications of aseptic packaging in products such as cups, trays, bags, and pouches. In addition, applications in the food industry are expected to increase in the emerging countries owing to the increasing acceptance of processed and packaged food options.

Asia-Pacific is estimated be the fastest growing region; with the increasing population, there is an increasing demand for food. Also, lifestyle changes in the developing countries such as China and India boost the demand for ready-to-eat and packaged food. Also, the demand for healthy and safe packaging is growing due to the increasing disposable income of the population. All these factors support the growth of the global aseptic packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The key players in the global aseptic packaging market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Tetra Laval International, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Robert Bosch GmbH and Greatview Aseptic Packaging. Some of the recent developments by the key players in the global aseptic packaging market are as follows:

In April 2016, Bemis Company acquired the medical device packaging operations and related value-added services of SteriPack Group, which is a leading player of sterile packaging solutions for medical device and pharmaceutical applications.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of key companies and competitive analysis of developments recorded in the industry in the last eight years. In this report, market dynamics such as drivers, barriers, opportunities, challenge, and factor analysis has been discussed in detail. Key market players such as Amcor, Bemis Company, Tetra Laval International, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Robert Bosch, and Greatview Aseptic Packaging have been profiled to provide an insight into the competitive scenario in the global aseptic packaging market. Leading manufacturers of aseptic packaging are adopting strategies such as expansion and merger & acquisition to enhance their global reach.