Thermodyne Foodservice Products, Inc. to Attend the School Nutrition Association Annual National Conference, July 9-12 in Las Vegas, NV.

Fort Wayne, IN – Thermodyne Foodservice Products, Inc. (http://www.tdyne.com/) announces that company representative Aaron Bremer CEC will be showcasing the company’s extensive line of commercial foodservice products at the School Nutrition Association (SNA) Annual National Conference (ANC). The event, running from July 9-12, takes place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Visit booth 2082 for demonstrations and more information on Thermodyne products.

Thermodyne manufactures countertop and full-sized slow cook and hold ovens as well as commercial steamer cabinets, cook-chill equipment, and electric griddles. The Thermodyne 744HW hot well series unit combines steam table capabilities with Fluid Shelf Technology. While most steam tables offer little more than wasted space below the unit, Thermodyne provides cooking, holding, and rethermalizing capabilities within the same space, eliminating unnecessary trips to and from the kitchen.

With Thermodyne’s 700DP, it is now possible to refrigerate, automatically reheat and hold prepared foods, with no food service attendant required. Units can easily switch from one function to the other with a simple to operate control interface.

About Thermodyne Foodservice Products:

Founded in 1987, Thermodyne Food Service Products, Inc. specializes in the manufacturing of both countertop and full-sized slow cook and hold ovens. Each unit features Thermodyne’s patented Fluid Shelf Technology, in which low-temperature heat is transferred throughout each shelf rather than through the air. This not only ensures food quality and safety but also allows food products to be held for extended periods. Contact us today to find out about the incredible flexibility and serving capabilities made possible by Fluid Shelf Technology. For more information, call 888-310-7352, visit www.tdyne.com or stop by booth 2082.

