Thermal Paper Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2025

Thermal Paper Market: Overview

Thermal paper is a special fine paper that changes color when exposed to heat. The surface of the thermal paper is coated with a solid state mixture of a dye, with a suitable matrix. When the coated matrix is exposed to heat above its melting point, the dye reacts with acid and gets back to its colored form; the changed form is conserved in a metastable state when the matrix quickly solidifies back. The acid used in the thermal paper is often Bisphenol A (BPA). Leading public health authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the European Food Safety Authority, the Food Safety Authority of Australia and New Zealand, and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) have approved the use of BPA in food applications.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=24863

Thermal Paper Market: Dynamics and Trends

Thermal paper is employed in various applications including Auto Teller Machines (ATM), thermal printers, cash registers, billing machines. Rise in importance of labeling in packaged food products and pharmaceutical products to meet the quality regulations is also driving the market for thermal paper. Increase in demand for packaged foods in emerging economies is also augmenting the thermal paper market.

Many food safety authorities approve the use of Bisphenol A; however, stringent regulations against its usage may adversely affect the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in adoption of e-receipts in developing economies is estimated to hamper the thermal paper market in the next few years.

New vendors in the thermal paper market are expected to have immense opportunities in developing economies such as India. In November 2016, the Government of India banned the usage of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes to reduce black money and increase cashless transactions and digitization. This has positively impacted digital transactions, thereby contributing to the increase in usage of thermal paper. This is also anticipated to provide ample opportunities to new entrants in the thermal paper market.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/thermal-papers-market.html

Thermal Paper Market: Segmentation

In terms of technology, the thermal paper market can be bifurcated into direct thermal technology and thermal transfer technology. The direct thermal technology is expected to account for major share of the market. This technology can be applicable to various materials, and it is very economical compared to thermal transfer technology.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com