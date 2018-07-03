Neurostimulation Devices Market is Set to Witness Robust Growth till 2020

A recent study by Hexa Research revealed that limited range of treatment choices relating to medical conditions like epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, migraine headaches, etc. is one of the key drivers of the global Neurostimulation Devices Market. An upcoming application area is the use of neurostimulation devices for therapeutic purposes, commonly referred to as neuromodulation. The neurostimulation devices market is benefitting from technological advancements like the transdermal neuromodulation technology by Neurowave Medical Technologies and MRI safety-enabled devices by Medtronics, Inc.

Rising elderly populace – a high risk demographic for Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, is also driving market growth. Accelerated demand for neurostimulation devices in the future years is expected to result from untapped market opportunities in emerging economies of Asia as well as Latin America and the growing number of externally funded clinical programs for development of new products.

Hexa Research identifies spinal cord stimulation devices, vagus nerve stimulation devices, gastric electric stimulation devices, deep brain stimulation devices, and sacral nerve stimulation devices to be the key product segments in the neurostimulation devices market. Spinal cord stimulation devices, with a contribution of more than half to the total revenues, were the dominant product segment in 2012.

Pain management proved to be the largest application of neurostimulation devices in 2012 and contributed more than 65% to the total demand that year. This was chiefly due to high incidence of conditions characterized by chronic pain and notable therapeutic effects offered by neurostimulation devices.

While North America contributed around 64% to the total revenues in 2012, Asia Pacific is likely to grow the fastest in future. Fast-developing economies like India and China will result in the Asia Pacific neurostimulation devices market growing at CAGR higher than 16% from 2013 to 2020.

Hexa Research observes that the neurostimulation devices industry exhibits outsourcing of expensive manufacturing activities. This enables industry participants to achieve cost efficiency and better profitability. Key industry players include Boston Scientific Corporation, Cyberonics, Medtronic Inc., and St. Jude Medical.

