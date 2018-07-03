Heat Exchanger Market 2018 Size, Share and Emerging Technologies | Leading Key Players Update and Segmentation Report by Forecast to 2023

Technological development in heat exchanger and growth in HVACR (Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) process equipment are pushing the market towards growth. Recent study shows that emerging trends in HVAC and its applications, have a direct impact on the dynamics of the heat exchanger industry, such as the development of waste heat recovery heat exchangers and the introduction of exhaust gas recirculation coolers. However, fluctuating prices of raw material acting as a major barrier to the growth of the heat exchanger market.
Global Heat Exchanger Market – Competitive Analysis
Global Heat Exchanger Market appears to be highly fragmented and competitive owning to the presence of numerous large and medium players active in regional market. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include Product Launch, Agreement & Partnership, Acquisition and expansion. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. On the product and sales side, companies are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to support their competitive position.
Industry Top Key Players:-
Top player operating in the market of global heat exchanger are ADanfoss A/S (Denmark), SPX Corporation (U.S.), Xylem Inc. (U.S.), API Heat Transfer Inc. (U.S), Gunter AG & Co. KG (Germany), Sierra S.p.A (Italy), lfa Laval AB (Sweden), Kelvion Holdings Gmbh (Germany), Southern Heat Exchanger (U.S.) and Hamon & Cie International SA (Belgium), Koch Heat Transfer Company (U.S.), and Hughes Anderson Heat Exchangers (U.S.).
Industry News
In November 2017, US-based LNG equipment provider Chart Industries completed the acquisition of the heat transfer solutions company, Hudson Products, for USD 410 million.
In April 2017, Wabtec Corporation has acquired Thermal Transfer Corp., a supplier of industrial heat exchangers. The company has annual sales of about USD 25 million.
Modine Manufacturing Company, a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced the completion of its previously disclosed agreement to purchase Luvata Heat Transfer Solutions (HTS). The agreement to acquire the company was announced on September, 2016. The purchase price was approximately USD 418 million.
Global Heat Exchanger Market:-
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness sharp expansion and developments in heat exchanger market as compared to other geographical regions, mainly by virtue of growing industrialization and increasing demand from developing nations like China and India. China is likely to register huge developments in its heat exchanger market due to growing demand from chemical as well as refrigeration industries.