CRISPR and Cas Genes Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) are prokaryotic DNA segments which play a vital role in bacterial defense systems. CRISPR mechanism requires a set of CRISPR-associated (cas) genes which are usually found adjacent with CRISPR sequence, and they code for proteins which are required in immune response. CRISPR and cas (CRISPR-associated system) genes together form the basis of gene editing technology, an innovative targeted genome-editing technique that permits modification of gene sequence within the organism. The CRISPR-Cas system acts by targeting DNA or RNA to protect against viruses and other biological entities.

CRISPR and cas genes is a lucrative market due to its potential to be used in large number of applications as a tool to treat a wide range of diseases such as cancer, cardio diseases, and hepatitis B. Extensive ongoing research in gene editing with an aim to use this technology to treat diseases in humans contributes to the growth of the CRISPR and cas genes market. CRISPR-Cas9 is a unique technology enabling researchers to edit the genome by adding, removing, and altering the sequence of a gene. It is one of the most simplest, versatile, and precise methods of genome editing. Emerging applications of CRISPR-Cas gene in the field of plant biotechnology further boosts the growth of the market. The technology is used in crop improvement and creation of new plant varieties for production of novel secondary metabolites and biomaterials. Technological advancement, new emerging applications of CRIPR technology in development of novel therapeutics and in other field of biology, and significant ongoing research on CRISPR-Cas technology are the factors attributed to strong growth the of CRISPR and cas genes market.

Policy barriers in genetic engineering is the major factor restraining the CRISPR-Cas gene market. Policy regulation for the CRIPSR/Cas technology varies across the world. The major hindrance comes in gene editing of germ line cells since the changes made in germ line cells are transferred to next generations and thus has ethical implications. Gene editing in germ line cells is illegal in the U.K. and most other countries. Regulatory policies and ethical implications are the major restraints of the CRIPSR and cas genes market.

The global CRISPR and cas genes market can be segmented into product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be segmented into vector-based cas and DNA-free cas. Based on application, the market can be segmented into genome engineering, knock down/activation, disease models, biomedicine, and others. The genome engineering segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to factors such as increasing adoption of gene editing technology in the development of novel therapeutics and modification of germ line. Emerging applications of plant genome editing is also contributing to the growth of the genome engineering segment. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceuticals companies, academic and government research institutes, and contract research organizations. The biotechnology and pharmaceuticals companies segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period due to wide applications of CRISPR and cas genes in the development of novel drug therapeutics especially in the treatment of cancer.

Geographically, the CRISPR and cas genes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold a significant share of the global CRISPR and Cas Genes market due to early adoption of technology in development of novel therapeutics and support from government in conduction of extensive research in the field of CRISPR technology.

Major players operating in the CRISPR and cas genes market are Addgene, Crispr Therapeutics AG, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Dharmacon, Inc., Editas Medicine, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Mirus Bio LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Takara Bio USA.

