AdHive, the world’s first AI-controlled Influencer Marketing platform, announces the newest addition to its advisory team: Dmitry Fedotov. Dmitry’s main focus will be on bridging AdHive with strategic partners and Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) in Asia-Pacific.

Stanford University Alumni, Dmitry is an expert and frequent speaker on artificial intelligence, Blockchain technology, autonomous transportation and digital marketing.

With a long track record in Technology, Dmitry established his first technology R&D company as a freshman at a University of Kaiserslautern, Germany at the age of 19. He was subsequently hired by the Deutsche Telekom and remains the youngest person to join the company Board at the age of 23.

In 2011 Dmitry established Multichannel Group: first universal digital marketing platform with integrated dashboard built to optimize ad management, provide suggestions, and improve spending on marketing campaigns across multiple channels. Multichannel’s solution allowed managing ads on multiple platforms such as Google AdWords, Facebook, Bing, Yandex Russia and Baidu China, through a single, automated, and user-friendly interface.

“It is very exciting to join AdHive. Having over 17 years experience in APAC tech sector, I am aware how critical Influencers in brand/product marketing are. Particularly in China, it is estimated that over 63% of decision making about product/service purchase is a direct result of KOL (Key Opinion Leaders) influence. I am confident that my personal background in AI and Digital Marketing placement will contribute to AdHive’s success and look forward to working closely with the team” — Dmitry Fedotov

“Asia is the key region for us, which we plan to focus on in a short-term perspective — says AdHive co-founder Dmitry Malyanov — We welcome Dmitry in our team and believe that such support will help us bring a really big story to the industry”.