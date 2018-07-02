Global Marine Engines Market : Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Trend & Forecast 2023

Bharat Book Bureau Provides the Trending Market Research Report on “Global Marine Engines Market Research Report 2023 ” under Shipping Category. The report offers a collection of superior market research, market analysis, competitive intelligence and industry reports.

“Global Marine Engines Market By Application, By Type, By Engine Power Rating, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” marine engines market is projected to reach $ 15.5 billion by 2023, backed by growing demand for marine engines across commercial and defense applications. Growing trend of market consolidation, technological developments, and increasing use of environment friendly LNG-fueled engines are among the key factors that are expected to positively influence the marine engines market, globally, during forecast period. Moreover, anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing investment in optimized vessel efficiency and rise in refurbishment of pre-owned marine engines to address rising demand from emerging economies. Few of the major players operating in the global marine engines market are Wärtsilä Corporation, MAN SE, Caterpillar Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Cummins Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co. Ltd., Volvo Penta, Brunswick Corporation (Mercury Marine Inc.), and General Electric, among others.

“Global Marine Engines Market By Application, By Type, By Engine Power Rating, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” discusses the following aspects of marine engines in global market:

• Marine Engines Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Application (Commercial & Others), By Type (Main Propulsion & Auxiliary Engine), By Engine Power Rating (8000 kW), By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

