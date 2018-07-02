Global Anti-Aging Products and Services Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2024 Forecasts

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added an Anti-Aging Products and Services Market Report by Product Type, Application and Geography-Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

The past decade has witnessed the incredible progression of the field of cosmetics. The impact of advanced technologies, as well as pharmaceutical methods and drug delivery systems, has resulted in the field of cosmetic dermatology. The objective of anti-aging is to give people the possibility of enjoying an optimal quality of life in old age through technology and increasing further life expectancy. It is not the concept of normal aging that is the focus of anti-aging medicine, but rather the idea of aging successfully while maximizing performance. Anti-aging refers to the treatment, prevention, and reversal of age-related conditions such as scars, spots, and wrinkles. Numerous anti-aging products available in the market in different forms such as serums, cleansers, creams, gels, moisturizers and facial oils, which are used to treat aging-related problems such as acne, scars, wrinkles, stretch marks etc.

The global anti-aging products and services market has gained significant growth owing to surging aging population, increasing anti-aging awareness campaigns and technological advancements. Growing number of individuals yearning for greater appearance is also expected to drive the market size further. Botulinum toxin injection therapies, plastic surgeries, and breast implants have gained a substantial amount of popularity over the past years, as more number of customers are opting for such anti-aging solutions.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

The global market is studied for key regions such as, North America which includes U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe which includes Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific which includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific and Rest of the world which includes Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Global Anti-Aging Products and Services Market Is Led By Key Companies:

The key companies that lead the Anti-Aging Products and Services market are included,

Allergan plc, Alma Laser, Avon Products Inc, Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Cynosure Inc, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, L’Oréal S.A., Lumenis, Lumenis Ltd, PhotoMedex, Inc., Procter & Gamble Co, Shiseido Company and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. among others. Strategies such as expansions, as well as partnerships were also implemented by numerous market players to expand their R&D competencies and geographic presence in the global market.

For instance, in January 2017, L’Oréal S.A partnered with Valeant Pharmaceuticals to acquire its skin care brands CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi. The acquisition was aimed at expanding L’Oreal’s active cosmetics division. Also, in December 2016, Allergan Plc. acquired LifeCell, an

Acelity L.P. Inc. company. This acquisition was aimed at combining LifeCell’s regenerative medicines business with Allergan’s medical aesthetics, breast implants, and tissue expanders business.

