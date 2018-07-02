China (Zhongshan) International Games&Amusement Fair 2018 (G&A 2018)

Date: Nov. 29th to Dec. 2nd, 2018

Venue: Zhongshan Expo Center

Address: Boai Six Road, Zhongshan City, Guangdong, China

Website: http://www.zsgaf.com/

Boom in China’s Theme Park Industry

According to Global Attractions Attendance Report issued jointly by the American Theme Entertainment Association (TEA) and the American AECOM Group, from 2016 to 2017, the total number of visitors to the China Theme Park increased by nearly 20% and currently accounts for around 25 percent of global tourists. The report also predicts that by 2020 China will become the world’s largest theme entertainment market.

Review of G&A 2017

G&A 2017 attracted more than 30,000 professional buyers from over 40 countries and regions. More about 450 companies exhibited across a show floor of 100,000 sq.m. 80% were our loyal exhibitors, like Golden Dragon, Universal Space, Wahlap, G-Look, Juma, Golden Horse, Max, Elephant Sculpture Art, Guangzhou Flying, Daxin, Sunday Paint, Dalang, Playfun, Wo Long, Hangyi, Airo, Luck Amusement, and etc.

Preview of G&A 2018

This year, G&A will cover an exhibition area of 120, 000 s.q. m with more than 500 exhibitors and 35,000 visitors. Visitors could also meet with about 300 industry elites from home and abroad by attending G&A 2018’s concurrent event World Games & Amusement Development Conference 2018. A field trip to visit Chinese factories at the Game & Amusement Culture Industrial City is also open for registration.

Exhibition Scope:

− Arcade Games

− Children’s Playground

− Water Park Equipment

−Theme Park & Attraction Design

−Landscape Engineering

−Construction & Management Service

−Building Materials

−VR&AR Equipment

−Inflatables, etc.

If you are interested in sourcing some quality game or amusement products, just sign up for our show through simple registration on our website or via e-mail!

Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group

Oversea Organizer: Roy Chan

Email: royinaaa@outlook.com

Tel: 86 20-2980 6606

Fax: 86 20-3665 7099

