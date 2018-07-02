Advancements In Stem Cell Research Market Outlook-Ken Research

Advancements in medicine have led us to a time where there are options available to regenerate organs. Stem cell surgery is the use of stem cells to treat ailments and is gaining popularity for its ability to regenerate body tissue. Healthcare market research report consulting shows that it already has wide ranged uses in orthopedics, blood cell formation and brain and spinal cord injuries. Its application on the heart is also being extensively researched. Heart failure occurs when the heart does not pump sufficient blood to maintain bodily functions.

Heart Failure is a chronic disease needing lifelong management however, with treatment signs and symptoms can improve even making the heart stronger sometimes thereby helping you live longer and reducing your chance of dying suddenly. Doctors can sometimes correct heart failure by treating the underlying cause for example repairing a heart valve or controlling a fast heart rhythm may reverse heart failure. For most people though, treatment of heart failure involves a balance of the right medications and in some cases use of devices that help the heart beat and contract properly. Now a new research is being carried out to augment the use of stem cells in the process of treatment. Clinical trial planning is underway at US based MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute to determine whether novel stem cell therapy will improve heart function for patients with heart failure. The trial will use CardioCell’s proprietary Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) manufactured by Stemedica. The goal is to improve outcomes in patients with heart failure and left ventricular assist devices (LVADs).

This research is a leap forward not only from the medical science perspective but also from a business standpoint. Healthcare business review indicates that the global stem cell market is expected to reach nearly USD 16 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% approximately. This research has led to the partnership of three highly reputed US based institutions. MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute is a national leader in research, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease and has been consistently ranked as one of the premier destinations for cardiac care in the region for more than 55 years. Stemedica Cell Technologies is a global leader in regenerative medicine that develops, manufactures and distributes adult allogeneic stem cell products and houses more than 30 years of research and innovation. CardioCell is a global biotechnology company that explores therapeutic applications of stem cells and has an exclusive worldwide license from Stemedica Cell Technologies for the exploration of therapeutic cardiovascular indications including Chronic Heart Failure (CHF).

This research also proves that stem cells are gaining global interests. Stem cells are being used as building blocks for humans that are not only benefiting medical science by increasing its scope but also paving the way for further research and discoveries. Big medical companies are actively investing in the bright future of stem cells and this is evident by the research project being carried out by MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute. Technologically advanced countries are constantly attempting to increase the utility from stem cell products which is the main growth driver with the US being at the forefront of this movement.

