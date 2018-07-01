Maximum Precision of Wavefront LASIK Technology Makes for Precise Vision in Patients Post-Surgery

The Eye Center, an Advanced Columbia Lasik Eye Surgery Center, uses the STAR S4 IR® Excimer Laser to offer more benefits to the most patients

Columbia, S.C, May 7, 2018 – Wavefront LASIK mapping of the eye prior to the reshaping of the cornea provides the most accurate LASIK procedure with the least number of side effects for the most number of patients, as compared to conventional LASIK.

“Using the STAR S4 IR® Excimer Laser System, surgeons can deliver the broadest range of wavefront-guided laser vision correction treatments to patients,” says Advanced Columbia LASIK Eye Surgery Center Surgeon Beau T. Brian. “In fact, more than 94 percent of eligible candidates in the U.S., and more than 99.75 percent outside the U.S., may potentially benefit from the…procedure.”

Wavefront LASIK captures a waveprint of the whole optical system of the eye by taking hundreds of data points comprehensively. After this measurement, a map of the eye is made for the procedure itself to maximize the surgeon’s precision. During the surgery, the wavescan device monitors and records all corrections as they occur. The wavescan prevents unnecessary changes from taking place. This monitoring while undergoing the procedure is not a possibility with conventional LASIK.

“The Eye Center performs LASIK and PRK with the Visx STAR S4 Excimer Laser, which represents the most advanced state-of-the-art technology available anywhere in the United States,” says Dr. Brian. “Two lasers have been ergonomically combined and optimized into the Visx STAR S4 Excimer Laser to give the patient exceptional comfort and the doctor efficiency in performing vision correction procedures. Advancements in laser vision correction have included the development of faster excimer lasers and the use of femtosecond lasers to create more precise lamellar flaps.”

Wavefront’s maximum precision reduces some negative side effects previously reported during conventional LASIK, such as the halo effect and night vision problems.

About The Eye Center

The Eye Center is the leading refractive practice in South Carolina, providing full service eye care and specializing in Refractive Surgery – Lasik, AST, PRK, PRELEX, as well as Corneal Transplant and Cataract Surgery.