Text My Main Number Announced to Offer Landline Texting for Support Centers

Text My Main Number is a leading text to landline company that offers the best landline texting services. The company announced to offer the best landline texting service for support centers. The offered service is available for both, technical and customer support centers. The support centers can use text to landline to provide seamless support services to their clients.

“The landline texting service text enables the landline and / or toll free number of the support centers. This text-enabled number can be used for 2-way texting. The support centers can implement texting as a mode of communication to provide hassle-free support to their customers.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

“The support centers can ask their clients to text their issue to their landline number. The ‘Auto Reply’ feature of the text to landline will send an acknowledgement to the customer. The support executive can access this raised issue SMS in the text to landline solution or can also receive it in the inbox with Mobile2Email feature. This message can also be received as an SMS on the Smartphone with Mobile2Mobile feature of text to landline without exposing personal mobile number. The customer care executive can send updates via SMS and MMS, as and when needed. The whole process can be finished without interrupting client.”, shared Ash Vyas, Director of Operations, Text My Main Number

According to the shared details, the landline texting for support centers can come with a wide range of features to make support communication seamless and prompt. The representative of the company also announced to offer special prices and features to the support centers that have custom need and it is not reflected in the offered packages by the company.

The support centers that text-enable multiple landline or toll free number can enjoy heavy discounts on the landline texting service offered by the company. Also, each company, regardless of the fact how many numbers they text-enable, will have a dedicated account manager that will be just an SMS / a Call away.

“There are many clients that don’t like to use ticketing system to raise an issue or stay on call during the issue resolution process. The text to landline is the perfect solution to delight these types of customers. Moreover, the support executives can use this solution for many other reasons such as for sending a text to pass

• Updates about the ongoing support activities

• A final resolution

• An alert for a scheduled downtime for upgrade

• A notification about new feature / package

• And more

The representative of the company shared key benefits of using the landline texting for support center that are listed below:

• Seamless customer support

• Save time of customers and support executives

• Delight customers

• Increase productivity

• Increase ROI

• And more

The company has announced to offer a risk free trial to interested people. To book a free trial, call / text on 1.800.797.3167; to explore more details about landline texting, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/