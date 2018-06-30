Cheap accommodation Wanganui

Cheap accomodation in Wanganui

Economic short stay accommodation units on Whanganui’s main street. Right next to supermarkets and takeaway outlets. Wanganui Backpackers is an older retro styled set of units. Very clean, our amenities include access to our pool, bar and food facilities. For cycle way traveler’s we have a secure bike area. Plenty of car parking also. Value for money and hard to beat. We are just located 150m off the main motorway to or from New Plymouth. Whanganui city is a great place to stop if you are using the NZ Cycleway or you are heading to the Mountains. Rooms can be serviced daily and units are cleaned plus frequently serviced after departure (inclusive of price). Bar size fridge, microwave, heater. All rooms have a comfortable double bed and single bed with sheets and duvet in the open plan unit with ensuite area. Linen and towels provided – Writing Desk, Flat screen tv and seating area. West facing for the sun through the late afternoon and evening. Ample Parking + FREE WIFI.