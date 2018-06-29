VIBGYOR High Model United Nations 2018 debates an international issue – ‘Towards an Inclusive World’

~Celebrated Philanthropist and Humanitarian R.K. Misra flags off the 3-day event ~

Bengaluru, June 29th 2018 – VIBGYOR High Model United Nations (VHMUN) an initiative to empower students commenced its 8th edition in Bengaluru starting today. VHMUN exposes students to an educational simulation in which they learn about diplomacy, international relations, and the United Nations. The first VHMUN was held in the year 2011 and has only grown since then, with a different social theme each year. What sets the VHMUN apart from other MUN simulations is the vast number of schools and delegates attending the event.

The theme of the event this year is ‘Towards an Inclusive World’ and the event is witnessing an enthusiastic participation from around 350 students from VIBGYOR and other Schools across the country. Renowned Philanthropist and Humanitarian R.K. Misra and Afroz Shah, a Mumbai based environmentalist and lawyer who spearheaded the largest beach clean-up drive in the world are the key speakers at the three day event.

VHMUN is a simulation of the United Nations in which students participate as delegates of various UN Committees. The purpose of the MUN is to provide an interactive experience with a view of educating participants about world issues and promoting peace and the work of the United Nations through cooperation and diplomacy.

Overwhelmed with the response for VHMUN, Mr. Ashish Tibdewal, CEO – VIBGYOR Group of Schools said, “With our dynamic and highly experienced faculty, we hope to give all the delegates the best possible VHMUN experience. Our endeavour is to educate participants about important current affairs and global issues surrounding them and encourage them to care for and be responsible towards the society. Moreover, VHMUN has served as a platform for them to meet, debate, deliberate, consult and discuss issues pertaining to international relations in a diplomatic way.”

Some of the key topics to be discussed over the three day event are:

1. Protecting and Advancing Women’s Rights in the Middle East

2. Nuclear Policy for 21st Century

3. Gulf War

4. Demilitarisation of African continent- Boko Haram and Al Shabaab

