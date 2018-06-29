RUNSOM Precision Co.,Ltd Provides Ultra CNC turning Machining Services

If you are looking for CNC machining services that is highly accurate and repeatable, suitable for many different kinds of substrates, scalable volumes from one to 100,000 and economical then there no better place to be than Rubsom Precision Co.Ltd. At Runsom precision, they use advanced equipment to offer you a variety of CNC machining services including milling, turning, EDM, wire EDM, surface grinding and much more.

CNC machining is a subtractive manufacturing process where raw material is removed with a variety of precision cutting tools to make a part or product. Advanced software is used to control the equipment according to the specification of your 3D design. Runsom engineers and machinists program the equipment to optimize cutting time, surface finish and final tolerance to meet customers’ specifications. They have been in providing custom machining service for more than ten years and their employees have extensive experience in quick prototype machining and precision machining. These valuable experiences make them able to give quick response to your desired precision components.

Runsom Precision orchestrates different kinds of machines to produce complex components that require different machining processes. Such as: 4-axis machining, 5-axis machining, CNC turning parts, CNC milling, Swiss turning, CNC milling-turning, grinding, wire cutting, EDM, deep hole drilling, etc. .The turning processes always include automatic lathing, CNC turning/CNC lathing and Swiss turning machining and CNC milling parts. The turning process is suitable for mass production of high precision small components, such as components for cell phone, medical devices, optical equipments, automobile, lighting industry, office equipment, etc.

Runsom Precision is a professional custom turning parts factory. They have advanced CNC milling machines from general 3 axis to 5 axis. Their experienced CNC milling machine operators are always finding a way to produce the highest quality precision milled components for customers. CNC milling is used to apply a machined surface finish on plastic or metal, or for creating complex 3D shapes. With Runsom’s high precision CNC milling capabilities, they provide service and precision machined components to the customers in the field of automation design, automobile parts machining, defense industry components, medical equipments, lighting parts machining, etc.

About RUNSOM Precision Co.,Ltd

RUNSOM Precision Co.,Ltd established since 2005 is a professional customized, high precision machined components manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China. With years of experience in the manufacturing and services of CNC machined parts, precision engineering components, custom machined parts, Precision CNC machining service, injection molding parts and die casting parts, they have established a high reputation for our high quality and nice service. They are able to provide one-stop services from initial concept to finished products. Runsom Precision was established to give support to companies in the industries fields who continually need to reduce their costs and meet tight deadlines. Its purpose is to ensure customer satisfaction by providing first-class project management control and problem-free products.

