Proper hygiene and safe sexual practices can help avoid UTI

New Delhi, 29th June 2018: A new study has indicated that the bladder not only contains bacteria, but the microbes therein are similar to those found in the vagina. This could lead to improved diagnostic tests and treatments for urinary tract infections (UTIs). The study found that the microbial sharing between the vaginal and bladder microbiota includes pathogens such as E. coli and S. Anginosus as well as beneficial bacteria such as L. Iners and L. Crispatus.

A urinary tract infection (UTI) is an infection in any part of the urinary system — kidneys, ureters, bladders and urethra. Most infections attack the lower urinary tract, which is the bladder and urethra. More than 50% women experience UTI at least once in their lifetime and nearly 30% to 40% of these infections relapse within six months.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr K K Aggarwal, President, Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI), said, “In women, the proximity of the urethra and anus facilitate easy passage of the bacteria into the urinary tract. About 75% to 90% of bladder infections occur in young and sexually active women. UTI is also very common in newly married women and is sometimes referred to as ‘Honeymoon cystitis’. Pregnant women must be more careful not to acquire this infection. This is because the high levels of progesterone decrease the muscle tone of the ureters and bladder, which in turn can lead to reflux, where urine flows back up the ureters and towards the kidneys. Such an infection can increase complications and even lead to premature birth or pre-eclampsia.”

Some common symptoms of UTI are a strong urge to urinate, burning sensation while urinating, passing frequent, small amounts of urine, cloudy urine, a sign of blood in the urine, strong smelling urine and pelvic pain in women.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Group Editor of IJCP, said, “In males, UTI is very rare, especially below the age of 50. Some reasons for this condition in men include prostatitis, epididymitis, orchitis, pyelonephritis, cystitis, urethritis, and urinary catheters. However, a proper diagnosis must be done as sexually transmitted disease in males can have symptoms similar to UTI.”

Some tips from HCFI

• Pass urine immediately after a sexual intercourse. Apart from this, keep a check on the kind of underwear you use.

• Maintain proper personal hygiene after urinating or defecating. Consult a doctor immediately in case of any recurrent symptoms.

• Drinking cranberry juice has been thought to help decrease frequent infections. This is particularly true for women. Cranberries are known to contain substances that can prevent infection-causing bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract walls.

• Make sure you are adequately hydrated and drink at least 7 to 8 glasses of water a day.

• Choose lubricated condoms that do not contain spermicide. Spermicide can cause irritation and allow the bacteria to grow.