Keep Your Data Safe – What Is Your Cloud Disaster Recovery Solution?

There is always a risk of data loss because of hackers, malicious code, unforeseen disasters or even the mishandling of data by the company employees. This loss of critical data results in a huge risk for the organization.

Cloud-based disaster recovery enables the data to be secured by creating their backup as well as restoring them, in case of any circumstance that has led to data compromise. Despite the kind and severity of the workloads, it efficiently carries out disaster recovery owing to its high flexibility. To ensure the high availability of data, it is stored in a secured cloud environment. The organizations of various sizes can design the DR solutions as per their requirements because it is a service that is available on demand

Cloud disaster recovery can be set up and managed easily compared to the traditional solutions. The cloud automates and ensures a fast and error-free recovery process, thus it is not needed to spend a lot of time to transfer the backup data from the local storage devices to recover the data in case of a disaster.

Cloud disaster recovery plan is highly essential as the business can get devastated because of the loss of critical data which cost a lot. Cloud disaster recovery services enable an organization to restore the important data that has been lost or rendered unusable because of the natural disasters, cyber-attacks, ransomware, and other threats. It operates by reducing the time required to resume the work online which directly decreases the cost that an organization would bear in case of a system failure.

Cloud disaster recovery backup is a cost-effective way compared to the traditional backup that involves setting up the physical servers at a remote location. The cloud enables an organization to outsource the hardware and software resources as per the requirement and paying only for those that are being used. The cloud-based technology service providers entire data redundancy for the maximum availability of data, which makes it quite reliable and helps in faster restoration.

With respect to the physical systems, the cloud backup services are endless in nature, which makes it highly scalable when an organization grows. In such a scenario, it is simply needed to extend the existing service plan and acquire additional resources as per the requirement.

Whenever there is a data outage, there is a process carried out known as failover, which is initiated when a problem occurs with the primary systems. In this process, the workloads get transferred to a different location from where it gets restarted. Once the issues are resolved, there is a fail-back of the workload to the initial original location. This is carried out with the help of disaster recovery and replication tools, which are accessed from the data center and infrastructure-as-a-service providers.

The failover and failback tasks are automated processes in the cloud, but it is necessary for the organization to perform regular run tests to ensure that there is no effect on the production network data.

