Iris Public Relations in Dubai strengthens Digital marketing capabilities

Iris Public Relations in Dubai has enhanced its Digital marketing capabilities by the appointment of Saurabh Shukla, an experienced digital marketing specialist.

According to Lisa Gorge, Director, Iris PR, Dubai: “We are a fully integrated agency capable of providing PR and Digital services. We are currently working with several companies, including a cheese consortium and international trade associations to enhance their digital presence and, Saurabh’s appointment comes at the right time.”

Iris PR provides integrated services such as SEO, web development, content marketing and social media management.