How to Get Website Indexed in Search Engine – Sochtek LLC

The main motive of getting a website launched is to get a web existence around the web world. But a website starts getting users and visitors if its optimized in a right manner in search engines. First and foremost thing is to get the website indexed in search engine and then start promoting it through digital marketing and attract new visitors.

But it has been seen website’s don’t get indexed or crawled by search engines so easily.

There are lot of areas that need to be considered for getting the website indexed by search engines like Google, Bing, Yahoo etc. These are as follows:

Domain Name: Variation in the domain name also results in non indexing of website. Make sure your website is indexed through a www domain or a non-WWW domain.

For E.g. https://sochtek.com or https://www.sochtek.com they both look similar but they are two different URLs according to the Search Engines.

Site Map: If your website is newer and not indexed by the search engine, then it can be solved by making sure that your sitemap is uploaded on server and then request search engines to crawl your web-pages.

Robot.txt: Robots.txt, if present, is the first thing that a search engine bot looks up when crawling a website. It’s used by webmasters to provide instructions to the search engine bots while crawling a site. If robots.txt file carries instructions for not to crawl a specific page then that it won’t be crawled by search engines and won’t be getting indexed.

Duplicate Content: Search Engines Optimization gives foremost importance to quality and original content. The content has to be Genuine and self written. Under no circumstances the used content shouldn’t be Copied Content. Because while search engines (like Bing and Google) find same content on different sites they often get confused as to which URLs to be indexed..

NO INDEX: Check and make sure that you website does not have NO INDEX Meta tag. This will prevent robots from crawling your website and search engines will not index your website.

Long time to Load: Website ahs to open in 1-2 seconds. The longer the time the website takes in opening that prevents website from being indexed. Search Engines make multiple attempts to access the webpage of your website, but if it’s taking long in loading then search engines can skip the entire page.

No incoming links: Website should have quality links. If website is not having relevant theme based incoming links from other websites, then it creates difficulty for search engines in indexing the website.

Seo Spamming: There are many black hat SEO techniques that spammers use to get high rank in very small time. Search engines like Google, Bing etc. keeps a regular check on this type of spamming.

The above are most common types of reasons that search engines are unable to index user's website.