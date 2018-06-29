Homeescape Brings the Best Vacation Rentals to Offer Memorable Vacation Experience

Miami, FL (June 29, 2018) – The Miami, Florida based travel platform company HomeEscape hosts numerous vacation rental properties for their users to choose from. Right from South Carolina vacation rentals to vacation rentals and condos in Destin the company’s platform has it all. Users can check out for foreign destinations and get vacation rentals in Paris, and Marco Island Vacation Rentals.

HomeEscape says “We offers our users with a comprehensive suite of tools for booking properties, making online payments, reviewing property performance, and getting situational and technical support”. Also, the company develops new features on a daily basis on their platform. It means they offer an incomparable alternative for travel enthusiasts to make their vacation rental booking easily.

HomeEscape charges zero percent commission from the property owners and no booking fees from the travelers using the site, which is a win-win situation for both the property owners and the vacationers. The property owners are charged a minimal annual subscription fee to host their properties on the site.

The users can make payment through the company’s payment gateway, which is a secure platform to ensure that your transaction is authentic and reliable. After, returning from the vacation, the travelers are encouraged to write reviews of their stay which will help the property to gain reputation and other vacationers to make a choice. They can also give feedback on which the owners can work and improve.

Avi Vaknin is the CEO and Founder of HomeEscape. With a motto of creating a platform for tour makers to make property booking affordable, he has created HomeEscape. Osniel Cainzos is HomeEscape’s Development Team Leader and has been indispensable to HomeEscape’s success. Liam Beliveau is the Content Director for HomeEscape. He makes sure that every written word is consistent with the HomeEscape brand.

Media Contact:

HomeEscape

Miami, Florida, USA

Phone: 888-423-0002

###