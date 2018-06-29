Global Neuroprosthetics Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Neuroprosthetics also known as neural prosthetics is a biomedical device that is designed to provide a medium to the central nervous system to interact with the external environment or receive a signal from the external world. These devices are widely used to overcome neural related problem due to diseases or spinal cord injuries. The incidence of neural disease like Parkinson’s disease has increased the Neuroprosthetics market significantly. According to Parkinson Association of Carolinas, approximately seven to ten million people are living with Parkinson disease across the globe. The incidence of neural diseases like Parkinson and epilepsy are the major driving factor of the market. Moreover, the population across the globe is now opting for spinal cord injury treatment due to the advent of Neuroprosthetics devices. Besides, these increase in geriatric population is also one of the major driving factors. The cost of Neuroprosthetics devices is high and it requires extensive training and skills to operate the devices, these two factor together restraining the growth of the market. However, government investment and advancement in computer science and biomedical technologies will drive the future market of Neuroprosthetics.

Browse full report at: Global Neuroprosthetics Market Research

Geographically market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world. North America has ruled the Neuroprosthetics market in the past few years due to the presence of major players as well as the region has most advanced healthcare technology and infrastructure. APAC region will grow significantly in the coming years, due to increased investment in healthcare technology and infrastructure.

Related Reports: Medical Devices Industry Analysis

The presence of a large number of companies in the segment makes it highly competitive. Major players are Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, BrainGate, Cochlear Limited, Cyberonics Inc., Medtronics Inc., Livanova Plc and so on. These players works on different types of devices that are used for various type of neural diseases such as motor disorder, vision disorder, cognitive disorder. The report includes a detailed analysis of companies, market overview, analyst insights and market segmentation.

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.3. REGULATION

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL NEUROPROSTHETICS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.2. GLOBAL NEUROPROSTHETICS MARKET, BY TREATMENT TECHNIQUE

4.3. GLOBAL NEUROPROSTHETICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

TOC Continued…