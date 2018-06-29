Fertilizer Additives Market Research, Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Leading Key Players and Industry Analysis by 2023

Market Overview:

Fertilizer additives are natural or chemical substances used to boost the crop productivity. The North American market for fertilizer additives is expected to keep growing over the forecast period due to increasing consumption of agricultural products in this region. Additionally, deteriorating soil quality, shrinking arable land, and low productivity has uplifted the demand for fertilizer additives. Major Key players are investing in R&D for innovating the product lines. Moreover, leading players are also investing in partnership with various fertilizer industries as the primary focus area is to grow the consumer base.

The North American region is dominating the fertilizer additives market and is expected to have a substantial growth over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The U.S. and Canada are leading this market and are expected to market over the review period. Increasing agricultural activities, pooled with the increasing demand for the high-quality crop are considered to drive the market of this region.

Furthermore, increasing consumption of fertilizer additives owing to increasing awareness among farmers regarding crop productivity has surged the demand for fertilizer additives in the North American market. However, adverse environmental effects due to increased use of chemical fertilizer for crop production may hinder the market growth over the forecast period. North American fertilizer additives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global fertilizer additives market: ArrMaz Custom Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Holland Novochem B.V. (the Netherlands), Kao Corporation (Japan), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Hubei Forbon Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Michelman, Inc. (U.S.), Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Chemipol SA (Spain), Amit Trading Ltd. (India), and Tolsa SA (Spain)

Key Findings:

Growing fertilizer industry is the reason for growing demand for fertilizer additives

High demand for agricultural products has surged the global market for fertilizer additives

June 2017, Sumitomo Corporation in collaboration with Roshni Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd. has launched foliar blend, a new generation of technology, containing complex carbohydrates, essential plant micro-nutrients like Cobalt, Manganese, Zinc, Boron and Magnesium and nutritional supplements absent in ordinary N-P-K fertilizers

Segments:

The global fertilizer additives market is segmented into type, form, and function.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, triple superphosphate, urea, and others. Among all, the urea fertilizer additives segment is dominating the market followed by ammonium sulfate owing to its low cost and high use on agricultural crops.

On the basis of the form, it is segmented into powder, granular, prilled, and others. The powdered segment is dominating the market. Ease of handling and storage has uplifted the demand for powdered form.

On the basis of the function, the fertilizer additives market is segmented into the anti-foaming agents, anti-caking agents, corrosion inhibitors, hydrophobic agents, de-dusting agents, and others. Among all the functions, the anti-caking segment is dominating the market due to its increased use in order to overcome caking process during transportation and storage.

