Exterior Architectural Coating Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

“We have produced a new premium report Exterior Architectural Coating Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Exterior Architectural Coating. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Exterior Architectural Coating Market by product (primers, emulsions, enamels), technology (waterborne, solventborne), resin type (alkyd, acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, polyester), application (residential, non-residential) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. According to report the global exterior architectural coating market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Exterior Architectural Coating Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market are Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint, Valspar Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams, Arkema S.A., Berger Paints and Cabot Corporation.”

Easy availability and a wide variety of paints formulations are expected to increase the popularity of architectural coatings market

Exterior architectural coating is the coating used to coat buildings and homes. Exterior architectural coatings’ manufacturers distribute their products through wholesale stores, hardware stores, and e-retailers. The exterior architectural coatings protect the building from moisture, UV radiations, and microbes. The architectural coatings is being formulated using the resins such as acrylic, alkyds, polyester, and polyurethane. Increase in government funding and private public partnership in the emerging countries are expected to be the key factor driving the growth of the exterior architectural coatings over the forecast period.Additionally,growth in environmental awareness that led to increase in the quality products in architectural coating market is fuelling the growth of the market. However, stringent laws implemented by the government for higher VOC levels is likely to restrain the growth of exterior architectural coating market. On the other hand, Fluctuations in the raw materials such as pigments and resins will limit the growth of architectural coating in the upcoming years. Different formulations have been adopted for the development of new waterborne technology by the companies such as PPG Industries and AkzoNobel is expected to propel the industry growth. Shifting preference among consumers towards eco-friendly water borne exterior architectural coatings is augmented to provide opportunities in the near future.

Asia Pacific is emerging as the strong market for architectural coatings in terms of revenue

Among the Geographies, Asia Pacific is the key contributor for the exterior architectural coating market in the terms of revenue. In addition, the companies of North America and Europe are moving their production facility in order to supplement the market growth. Owing to the presence of giant manufacturers, the market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow drastically at an increasing rate. Demand from the furniture market and availability of resins such as polyurethane are anticipated to have a significant effect on the architectural coatings market in India.

Segment Covered

The report on global exterior architectural coating market covers segments such as, product, technology, resin type and application. On the basis of product the global exterior architectural coating market is categorized into primers, emulsions, enamels and others. On the basis of technology the global exterior architectural coating market is categorized into waterborne and solventborne. On the basis of resin type the global exterior architectural coating market is categorized into alkyd, acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, polyester and others. On the basis of application the global exterior architectural coating market is categorized into residential and non-residential. Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global exterior architectural coating market such as, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint, Valspar Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams, Arkema S.A., Berger Paints and Cabot Corporation.

