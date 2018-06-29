Defoamers Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

“We have produced a new premium report Defoamers Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Defoamers. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Defoamers Market by Product Type (Oil-based defoamers, Water-based defoamers, Silicone-based defoamers, others), by Application Type (Paints & coatings, Food & beverages, Pulp & paper, Water treatment, Oil & gas, Textiles, Others) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Defoamers Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Defoamers Market are Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF AG, Bayer AG, Bluestar Silicones, The Dow Chemical Company, Chemco Products Inc., Amber Chemical Company Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Company, Manufacturers Chemicals LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Kemira OYJ and others. Recently, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and Kemira OJ have launched eco-friendly defoamers with zero volatile organic content.”

Demand for Defoamer to Remain High In Water Treatment Processes and Municipal Treatment over the Forecast Period

A deformer is a chemical additive that reduces the formation of foam in the industrial process. Deformers are generally insoluble in the foaming medium and they offer low viscosity and spread evenly on the foaming surface. This causes rupture of the air bubbles and breakdown of surface foam. The air bubbles are agglomerated and the larger bubbles rise to the surface of the bulk liquid more quickly. Rising focus on industrial and municipal wastewater treatment is considered the major driving factor for the growth of deformer market. Additionally, rising market size for pulp and paper is anticipated to be the factor giving positive approach for the deformer market. On the other hand, improvement in sanitation and safety has been made by the treatment of municipal and the industrial wastewater stream that in turn is fuelling the defoamer growth. However, regulations pertaining to the amount of deformers to be used in the industry may significantly hinder the growth of the market. Higher use of defoamers in the paint and coating industry is expected to augment the defoamers market considering the positive opportunity for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) is the key raw material used for the manufacturing of deformer. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on research and innovation for the product development to improve the product performance. The global market has significant presence of various international players who contribute their significant share. Among the noticeable market players BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, and Clariant are the major players contributing their presence in the deformer market.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand during the forecast period

Among the geographies, Asia-Pacific recently emerged as the fastest growing region in terms of both revenue and volume. The reason behind their growth is rapid industrialization at an abrupt pace. The projection of defoamers market in Asia is witnessed to increase due to the development in the countries such as India and China followed by Europe and North America.

Segments Covered

Global defoamers market is primarily driven by demand from end-use applications (pulp & paper, water treatment) as they prevent and reduce foam formation during production activity. Defoamer is a cost effective chemical used in paper & pulp industry, it enables cleansing and helps in recycling, which adds value to the industry. Moreover, water-based defoamers are increasingly adapted by paint and coatings segment for architectural and industrial coatings. Furthermore, in printing and ink industry shift towards waterborne inks has escalated the demand for defoamers. In spite of this, lack of innovation and stringent government regulations is acting as a restraining order for the global defoamer market. In Europe and North America, regulations have been imposed on defoamer manufacturers having volatile organic compound repelling (VOC) the market growth. On the other hand, demand for eco-friendly defoamers is increasing which will act as an opportunity for the global defoamers market over the forecast period.

Geographic Coverage

Global defoamers market is non-uniform across the regions. Asia-Pacific region is major consumers and producer of defoamers due to good macroeconomic factors and demand. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is mainly driven due to augmenting markets in India and China. On the other hand, as a result of stringent regulation ecofriendly defoamers market is escalating in the North America and Europe regions.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global defoamers market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of defoamers market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the defoamers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the defoamers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

