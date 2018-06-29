A Relief for Vacation Rental Property Owners from the High Cost of Advertisements

Miami, Florida (June 29, 2018) – The Miami, Florida based travel platform company HomeEscape hosts numerous vacation rental properties for the users to choose from. As an owner of vacation rental property, one can decide to put his/her real estate for rent through this website at a significantly lower cost of advertising irrespective of the location of the property.

The wide range of location from South Haven Vacation Rentals to Phoenix vacation home rentals all vacation property owners can avail of the service of the website. HomeEscape charges zero percent commission from the tourists renting properties. The property owners are charged a minimal annual subscription fee to host their properties on the site.

The core value of the company is to develop a wallet-friendly P2P online vacation rental community. The company believes in earning their revenue using the paid search results advertisers, without being stringent on usability, functionality, or design.

The major benefits of using HomeEscape platform are: screening free communication between travellers and owners; optional online payment solution, no penalty or lowering of ranking if the online payment option is not enabled; unique way of creating a reservation request HomeEscape; and basic free listings with access to their reservation management system and tools to upload owner’s vacation rentals to HomeEscape.

The site allows direct communication with the guests making business smooth for property holders and allowing a scope to build a personal rapport with the guests. The property owners can get the option to use the company payment gateway or to accept payment directly from the guests. The site in no way punishes the property owners for not choosing their payment option.

Avi Vaknin is the CEO and Founder of HomeEscape. Osniel Cainzos is HomeEscape’s Development Team Leader and has been indispensable to HomeEscape’s success. Liam Beliveau is the Content Director for HomeEscape. He makes sure that every written word is consistent with the HomeEscape brand.

Media Contact:

HomeEscape

Miami, Florida, USA

Phone: 888-423-0002

###