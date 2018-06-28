Trendy Modern Jewellery at Kahns Jewellers

The journey of Kahns Jewellers started in 1980’s in Rondebosch in the hands of two brothers. Later, the company moved to Table View and continued to flourish. The speciality of Kahns Jewellers lies in manufacturing of unique jewellery pieces loved by everyone.

Earrings: On the official website of Kahns Jewellers you will find images of beautiful, simple and magnificent rings displayed. Different styles of earrings like hoop, dangler, drop, tear-drop, semi-hoop and studs all manufactured by the jewellery design company.

Armwear: Charm bracelets, slap bracelets, cuff bracelets, beaded bracelets, link bracelets, multi-strand bracelets. All this you will find at Kahns Jewellers. You can add a charm to your silver or gold chain bracelet to give a personal touch to the piece. Cuff bracelets are another style you can try with different outfits.

Neckwear: Pendants of different designs and styles are available at Kahns Jewellers and they are usually made from white gold, rose gold or yellow gold. Platinum and silver are also popular at the store. You can choose from hamsa sepia pendant, heart pendant, angel wing pendant, butterfly pendant, star pendant and many others at Kahns Jewellers.

Rings: The portfolio of Kahns Jewellers also contains several beautiful and unique designed rings that will capture your imagination. Now, you can choose a wedding ring, love bands or a ring for all occasions from Kahns Jewellers from anywhere provided you have an internet connection. Sapphire and diamond rings, onyx rings as well as Mokume Gane rings are wildly popular at the jewellery designing and manufacturing company.

Mokume Range: The Mokume Gane range at Kahns Jewellers will simply fascinate you. All the Mokume Gane rings are unique in design and are quite affordable. Silver/gold and copper alloy, and even palladium are the main constituents of these types of rings.

Gold Range: You can change your appearance by simply wearing a simple yet elegant gold chain from Kahns Jewellers for an office party. Other than this, a wide range of gold jewellery like rings, bracelets, bangles and pendants are available at Kahns Jewellers.

Kahns Jewellers gives you a wonderful opportunity to design your own jewellery, be it earrings, bracelets or pendants. The craftsmen at the jewellery store will help with your designs and manufacture them just the way you imagined.

For more information regarding the jewellery designs and customisation, visit the website https://kahnsjewellers.co.za/

About the Company:

Kahns Jewellers is renowned in Cape Town for producing creative designs of jewellery for both men and women. The company also offers customised services so that their clients can own and adorn a unique jewellery piece.

Contact:

Shop 20A, The Emporium Centre, Sandown Road,

Parklands, Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: 021 554 1260