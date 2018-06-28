Three new trends with the world’s largest car manufacturers internationalizing their production

The Quest Trend Magazine uses the latest OICA figures for 2016 to track the internationalization of world market leaders’ car production compared 2016 to 2000.

The report identifies three trends. More than half of the world market leaders now produce more cars abroad than in their homeland. This is combined with a mutual penetration of markets. Finally, the weakened position of US carmakers among the world market leaders becomes apparent, an essential background for the Trump government’s aggressive trade policy.

The report in the Quest Trend Magazine details the trends to which extent the world market leaders relocated their car production to the ten world-leading car production locations.

Toyota almost doubled its foreign production share from 18% in 2000 to 35% in 2016. VW produces most of its cars in China, but the shares of international production sites in other countries are falling. South Korean carmaker Hyundai still ranked eleven in 2000, catapulting itself to third place among the world market leaders in sixteen years.

GM and Ford, still number one and number two in the world rankings in 2000, slipped to fourth and fifth place and their world market shares fell by 40%.

Nissan and Honda improved their positions among the ten world market leaders from eighth and tenth to sixth and seventh respectively.

Fiat slipped from seventh to eighth place despite slightly increased world market shares, Renault was able to maintain its world market position and PSA concluded the list of world market leaders with significantly reduced world market shares.

Another report in the Quest Trend Magazine highlights the shifts within the world market leaders and comes to the surprising conclusion that world market leaders with market shares between 5% and below 10% could best benefit from internationalization.

Other reports analyze the shift in world car production from Europe and the USA to Asia and the market shares of Chinese market leaders.

The report about the three new trends in internationalization of the production sites of the ten world market leaders is available on http://www.quest-trendmagazine.com/en/automobile-industry/internationalization/internationalization-of-production-by-the-automobile-manufacturers.html

