HPV Testing Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2024

Rising instances of cancer, also referred to as malignant tumor or malignant neoplasm, has spawned a booming cancer diagnostic market worldwide. This has filliped HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) testing market, which is one of the most effective means of detecting cancer, especially cervical cancer. HPV can cause cervical dysplasia and cervical dysplasia, which in turn can result in cervical cancer. HPV can also lead to rectal, oral, and penile cancer. Such HPV cancers can be thwarted with HPV vaccine.

However, almost half of women worldwide still refuse to take the life-saving three-dose vaccine. Lack of awareness, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries is one of the primary reasons behind it. But, there has been a few developments for women, wanting a screening that is expected to propel the market in the forthcoming years. An interim guidance released by the Society for Gynecologic Oncology and American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology in 2015, said HPV tests could replace Pap tests for women as young as 25.

Previous guidelines did not recommend the test for women under 30. Both tests study cells gathered from the cervix. In a Pap test, those cells are examined under a microscope for abnormalities. An HPV test looks for the presence of human papillomavirus, particularly two types that are most likely to cause cancer. The use of an HPV test in place of a Pap test, however, may take years to change the way physicians screen for cervical cancer.

Rising instances of cervical and vaginal cancer is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the market. Cervical cancer is caused by sexually-transmissible genital virus, known as HPV. In chronic HPV infections, the pre-malignant lesions or abnormal cell growths that have been formed in the reproductive tract, grow into the progressive, malignant form of cervical cancer. The HPV and Pap test help in early detection of cervical cancer, which facilitates timely intervention at an early stage in women.

As per CDC, 16 out of 100,000 women are expected to have cervical cancer every year. It is the third-most commonly occurring cancer in women worldwide and claims lives at an alarming rate.

This, along with technological breakthroughs brought about by prominent players in the market have led to the growth in the market.

North America has been the largest market in terms of revenue not just because of increased cases of cervical cancer in the nation, but also because of rising awareness among women resulting from government initiatives. In January 2016, for example, UAB Comprehensive Cancer Centre, in collaboration with other cancer centers in the U.S., carried out awareness programs about HPV vaccine that helps prevent many forms of cancer. Liberal funding for research studies in this direction has also led to breakthrough discoveries and innovations, which are expected to increase takers for the HPV vaccine.

Asia Pacific market is also predicted to expand rapidly in the forecast period owing to high instances of communicable diseases in the developing economies such as India. The increasing number of government awareness programs that promote the benefits of early cancer screening is further expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

The prominent players in HPV testing are Abbott, AMDL, AdnaGen, Becton Dickinson, Ambrilia Biopharma, Decode, Cepheid, Roche, Correlogic Systems, Wallac, Dako, and Diadexus.

