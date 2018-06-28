Durapanel Designs and Delivers Prefabricated Panel Systems for Cost-Effective Home Building Process

Durapanel designs and delivers prefabricated panel systems to the New Zealand market. Prefabricated panel systems come with a vast array of advantages that ease the building process.

[NEW ZEALAND, 28/6/2018] – Durapanel, a recognised provider of prefabrication solutions, designs and delivers prefabricated panel systems to the New Zealand market for cost-effective home building processes. The advantages of investing in prefabricated panel systems include product quality, time-efficiency, reduced waste, outstanding design and safer working conditions.

Prefabricated Panel Systems

Durapanel believes that everyone deserves to have a home that stands out from the rest. The team at Durapanel works closely with clients to make sure their vision aligns with the expected outcome. From planning and designing to consenting and installing, Durapanel looks after every phase of the project.

Prefabricated panel systems are innovative kitset solutions that are made with advanced Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Technology. The panel systems are the main structural building components that consist of ceiling, wall and floor panels, kickstarting the building process for homes.

The Advantages of Prefabricated Panel Systems

Durapanel’s prefabricated panel systems come with an extensive range of advantages for modern home building, including:

• Superior product quality

Each component of the kitset home is made from Triboard, a solid timber with a strand core that produces unmatched strength and durability.

• Time-efficiency

All components of prefabricated homes are pre-primed, pre-drilled and pre-cut, ensuring rapid onsite assembly at all times.

• Reduced waste

With kitset solutions, builders minimise their waste onsite. A tidy site is safe and less disruptive to the environment.

• Excellent design

Durapanel has a team of experienced designers that create prefabricated panel systems perfectly suited to the client’s needs and requirements.

• Fewer risks

The Duropanel prefabricated homes reduces debris and safety hazards that can be dangerous to workers.

About Durapanel

Durapanel promotes innovative construction and shares its advantages with builders across New Zealand. With over two decades of experience in the housing industry, the company has built its name through high-quality prefabricated homes, reliable service and the utilisation of the latest technology for production processes. Durapanel helps builders reduce construction time, costs and risks, contributing to overall business growth.

For more information about Durapanel and other product or service enquiries, visit their website at https://www.durapanel.co.nz.