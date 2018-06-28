Deck-Rail.com – Get your Cable Rail replaced with Deck Rail

Deck-Rail.com has more than five decades of experience in manufacturing proprietary and pre-engineered railing systems. To get rid of the disadvantages of cable railing, they have developed Wedge Lock 3000. They are only company which offers such a product. They offer shipping to all the 50 states. The railing can be installed in an easy manner and there is no on-site welding required. They offer a variety of services such as base shoe railings, glass railing, handrails, stairs, gates, LED Caprail system, and more.

Cable Rail

Cable railing is the railing which is being used for many years. Though it has many drawbacks, there was no alternative found to it. It does not meet the Californian building code. According to it, the cable rail should support a 50-lb. It must not have any bowed edges. One of the advantages of cable rails is it will be invisible and sleek. It requires many horizontals and also will have poor appearance.

Why deck rail?

Deck rails are better than cable rails in many ways. There is no need of replacement of the deck rails over time. It needs only less maintenance. The appearance of deck rails is attractive and modern. Installation is also easy and customers can choose the design according to their taste. Additionally, they have floating corners, fewer posts, and no visible fasteners. These all contribute to the appearance of the rails.

Keeping in mind the environment, they have used only recyclable materials. Aluminum is used for making the posts and caps. Due to which the rail is said to be less in weight. From suppliers, who are a part of Specialty Steel Industry of North America Association (SSINA), they get the steel rods and components.

About Deck-rail.com

Deck-Rail.com focuses on customer satisfaction and they have nearly 50 years of experience. They are specialized in residential as well as commercial metals. They do not require any on-site welding, therefore; you can easily install them by yourself or with the help of a carpenter. With their experience and handwork, they have introduced Wedge Lock 3000 railing. To know more, visit http://deck-rail.com/bay-area-cable-railing/

