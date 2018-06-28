AMX Mining Breaks Down the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) and Makes Public the Capital Costs and Engineering Progress

This is a natural process for all companies before they are publicly listed.

AMX Mining (ISIN: CN9738820018), a Chinese company focusing on mineral exploration for lithium deposits with the mission to be a sustainable minerals exploration company providing shareholders with risk managed discovery, development and mining opportunities, today announced that the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the production of lithium hydroxide monohydrate (“lithium hydroxide” or “LiOH∙H2O”) from its Beihuo Salt Lake Project (the “Project”) look very promising.

Kang Yibo, AMX Mining’s Vice President – Projects and Permitting, said: “The results of the PEA indicate an achievable path and timeline to move the Beihuo Salt Lake Project through a feasibility study, including construction and operation of a robust pilot plant. The new resource model also demonstrates an improved 3D understanding of the aquifer system and opportunities for growth at depth on the newly acquired properties.”

Capital Costs

The total direct capital costs of the Project are estimated to be $78 million, not including indirect costs, owner’s costs and contingency. The total installed cost of the project is estimated to be $95 million.

Engineering Progress

The Process is specifically designed to exclude solar pond evaporation, enhance and accelerate lithium recovery, and reduce the associated environmental footprint of lithium production. Proof-of-concept mini-pilot plant test work. The Company’s news release, gives further details of the successful mini pilot plant test work. The Process flowsheet consists of three distinct sections:

• Pre-Treatment: The pre-treatment stage efficiently removes the alkaline earth elements (Ca, Mg, and Sr) without losing lithium.

• Solvent Extraction process: This step is expected to increase the lithium concentration by a factor of approximately 38% with negligible lithium losses;

• Electrolysis process: Through a process of electrolysis, the lithium sulphate produced in the preceding solvent extraction step is transformed into lithium hydroxide. This step allows for the direct production of lithium hydroxide monohydrate without having to first produce lithium carbonate.

About AMX Mining (ISIN: CN9738820018)

AMX Mining is a Chinese company focusing on mineral exploration for lithium deposits. AMX Mining’s mission is to be a sustainable minerals exploration company providing shareholders with risk managed discovery, development and mining opportunities. The firm is an emerging low-cost developer of lithium concentrates with its 100% owned project, a world class Lithium-brine project located in Beihuo Salt Lake. The asset is well positioned to benefit from the robust lithium market fundamentals on the back of emerging electric vehicle and energy storage growth given its proximity to infrastructure, advanced feasibility stage, advanced offtake agreements and a highly experienced management team.

http://www.amxmining.com

