Air Compressor Market 2018 Market Size, Share, Growth, Global Leaders and Emerging Trend Analysis and 2023 Forecast Report

Market Highlights:-
The market is marked by the presence of international and regional vendors, especially based in Asia Pacific. International vendors are trying to differentiate their products by developing and designing technologically advanced compressors. The current research and development programs undertaken by major players, will facilitate the launch of more efficient air compressors. This will help mitigate the noise and air contamination concerns prevalent in their traditional counterparts. Furthermore, the potential innovation in technology would drive the higher uptake of air compressors in the construction industry, especially across developing counties. This would enable enterprises operating in the global air compressor market, rake higher profit in the forthcoming years.
Industrial development, since the past several years, post-recession, has ensued in the increased income levels in the developing regions. Subsequently, population, in major countries across the globe, is also on the rise. This had led to increasing surplus income, which in turn, fuels the demand for various daily use and comfort goods. Increasing income levels, coupled with the ability and willingness to by home appliances, result in newer and compact models paired with user friendly modes of operation. This will further improve the air compressor market.
Industry Major Key Players:-
- Sullair, L.L.C.
- Gardner Denver
- Kaeser compressors SE
- Ingersoll Rand
- Rolair Systems.
- Doosan Portable Power
- Sullivan-Palatek, Inc.
- Bauer Compressors, Inc.
Scope of the Report
The scope of the study segments the Air Compressor market by its product, by technology, by lubrication, by end-use and by region.
By End-use
- Home Appliances
- Food & Beverage Industry
- Oil & Gas Industry
- Energy Industry
- Semiconductors & Electronics Industry
- Manufacturing Industry
- Healthcare Industry
By Regions
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
By Type
- Portable
- Stationary
By Technology
- RotaryScrew
- Scroll
- Reciprocating
- Centrifugal
By Lubrication
- Oil Free
- Oil Filled
Regional Analysis:-
The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the air compressor market in 2016, wherein China, India, Japan and other prominent emerging economies countries contributed major share. However, Europe is likely to emerge as one of the prominent markets for this technology due to the deployment of advanced air compressor in the newly built home appliances.
Rising food safety and security grades due to infections, hazards, and food contamination will drive the oil free air compressor market demand in the forecast period. Based on end-use, the market is segmented into home appliances, food & beverage industry, oil & gas industry, energy industry, semiconductors & electronics industry, manufacturing industry and healthcare industry. Considering value, the home appliances segment holds a maximum share in the global air compressor market, and will grow at an exponential rate in the coming years. The product has the highest number of application in the air conditioners, refrigerators and tire inflation. Increasing demand for home appliances in developing countries will further boost the air compressor market.